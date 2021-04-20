Private School Head Admits ‘Anti-racist’ Curriculum Is ‘Demonizing White People for Being Born’

Ryan Mills
·5 min read

The head of a New York City private school that has been accused of indoctrinating students with progressive politics and “anti-racist” orthodoxy privately acknowledged that the school is guilty of “demonizing white people for being born,” according to audio from a conversation he had with a whistleblower teacher.

George Davison, the head of Grace Church School in Manhattan, told embattled teacher Paul Rossi in a March 2 recorded conversation that the school uses language that makes white students “feel less than, for nothing that they are personally responsible for.” He also said that “one of the things that’s going on a little too much” is the “attempt to link anybody who’s white to the perpetuation of white supremacy,” according to the recordings posted online.

“I also have grave doubts about some of the doctrinaire stuff that gets spouted at us, in the name of anti-racism,” Davison told Rossi, according to the recordings.

The conversation between Davison and Rossi was posted online this week by the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism, or FAIR, a civil-rights organization that calls for a “common culture of fairness, understanding and humanity.” FAIR is supporting Rossi, a math teacher who was relieved of his duties at Grace for calling out the school for its “anti-racist” orthodoxy.

Attempts by National Review to reach Rossi and Davison on the phone Tuesday morning were not successful. A message for Grace’s school spokesman was not immediately returned.

Rossi laid out his concerns about the school’s social justice tactics in an essay he published in mid-April on former New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss’s Substack account. Weiss is a member of the FAIR board of advisers.

“‘Antiracist’ training sounds righteous, but it is the opposite of truth in advertising,” Rossi wrote. “It requires teachers like myself to treat students differently on the basis of race.”

Some groups of students are assigned the “morally compromised status of ‘oppressor,’ based only on “immutable characteristics,” Rossi wrote in his essay. “In the meantime, dependency, resentment and moral superiority are cultivated in students considered ‘oppressed.’”

In his essay, Rossi said he questioned the school’s anti-racist orthodoxy during a “mandatory, whites-only student and faculty Zoom meeting” in February. When his questioning was shared outside of the forum, he said, he was accused by a school leader of causing “harm” to students.

“He informed me that I had created ‘dissonance for vulnerable and unformed thinkers’ and ‘neurological disturbance in students’ being and systems,’” Rossi wrote. “The school’s director of studies added that my remarks could even constitute harassment.”

According to Rossi, a few days later all of the high-school advisers were ordered to read a public reprimand of his conduct out loud to every student in the school.

Rossi expressed his concerns to Davison on March 2, according to the online recordings of their conversation. It was during this conversation that Davison agreed with Rossi that the school’s anti-racism orthodoxy has resulted in the demonization of white people.

“The fact is, that I’m agreeing with you that there has been a demonization that we need to get our hands around, in the way in which people are doing this understanding,” Davison told Rossi.

“OK, so you agree that we’re demonizing kids,” Rossi replied.

“We’re demonizing ki…, we’re demonizing white people for being born,” Davison said.

Rossi published his essay on April 13. Two days later, Davison told Rossi not to report to school, a move that was supposedly for his own safety after a member of the school community threatened him, according to the New York Post. On Sunday, the school sent a letter to Grace parents and staff telling them that Rossi had been relieved of his teaching duties, and that his essay “contains glaring omissions and inaccuracies.”

“It is clear to me that Paul cannot be effective as a teacher at Grace any more,” Davison wrote.

Rossi pushed back in a letter to Davison on Monday morning, writing that “Grace’s public story — the story it is telling to the press and to its own community — has been very different from what you have told me.” He wrote that he suspects the reason Davison has not shared his concerns about white demonization with the broader Grace community is “because you know exactly what happens to people who do — it is what is happening to me right now.”

According to the New York Post, Davison replied and took issue with Rossi’s claims.

“You misquoted me and attributed to me things that I had never said nor would ever say in the press,” Davison replied, according to the Post. “Your actions were unprofessional and I still defended your right to have a point of view. I will not in an email get into a point by point rebuttal because I know that you are not trustworthy given your past performance.”

FAIR tweeted clips of the call between Davison and Rossi just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“FAIR stands behind Paul Rossi,” the organization said on its website. “FAIR supports and stands behind all people like Paul who have the courage to stand up for our children, and to advocate for our civil rights and liberties and for a common culture of fairness, understanding and humanity.”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Opinion: One reason tuition keeps soaring? Colleges' unhealthy obsession with 'yield'

    Yield — the percentage of students accepted to a college who ultimately decide to go there — is a crucial factor in higher education finance.

  • Why it's good for kids to have friends from different socioeconomic backgrounds

    Having a diverse set of friends supports youth development. Mark Lennihan/APThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Friendships that bridge across social class – “cross-class friendships” – can minimize middle school academic achievement differences that are based on the level of parents’ education, according to research from the UCLA School Diversity Project. As scholars of adolescent development, we examined academic achievement differences among 4,288 middle school students in California based on their parents’ education level. Seventeen percent of parents or guardians of students in our sample did not receive a high school diploma, 12% had a high school diploma or equivalent, 28% attended some college, 23% had a four-year college degree and 20% had a graduate degree. Students’ academic achievement was assessed using GPAs, scores from the state standardized test, and academic engagement as reported by teachers in the sixth grade and again the following year. To assess cross-class friendships, students listed the names of their good friends in their grade and we compared the parental education levels of mutual friends. About half of all students in the sample had at least one cross-class friendship in sixth grade. Consistent with past research, when students did not have cross-class friends, we found that academic achievement tended to be lower among students whose parents had no college diploma relative to students whose parents had a college degree. However, some achievement differences were reduced with cross-class friendship. For example, grades, standardized test scores and academic engagement did not differ among students whose parents had a high school versus college diploma when these students had at least one cross-class friend. Why it matters Friendships are often left out of the conversation when scholars and schools think about how to improve student performance. But teens can gain valuable knowledge and know-how from their friends, including homework assistance and study strategies. Our results suggest cross-class friendships may in part help level the academic playing field during the middle school years, when socioeconomic achievement disparities can widen. Middle school is also a time when preteens and teens become increasingly independent from their parents and rely more on friends. Our data do not tell us why cross-class friendships may function as an academic equalizer. But it is possible that when teens from different socioeconomic backgrounds become friends, they learn from one another new insights and valuable skills that can support academic success. What still isn’t known It’s important to recognize that several of these achievement differences did not vary with cross-class friendship. For example, achievement differences among students whose parents did not have a high school diploma and those whose parents had a college degree were not altered by cross-class friendship. Further studies are needed to investigate why this may be. Based on current findings, we also do not know how cross-class friendship may diminish achievement differences. For example, one question to consider is whether they create more opportunities for young people to talk about their study strategies and homework approaches. And, given our focus on middle school, we do not know whether our findings extend to elementary or high school. What’s next Some of the next steps for our work include focusing on how schools shape students’ ability to form and maintain cross-class friendships. Just as greater school ethnic diversity has been shown to promote the formation of cross-ethnic friendships, school socioeconomic diversity likely facilitates cross-class friendships. That is, when students from different backgrounds share classes, they are more likely to become friends. We believe investigating this topic is critical in light of increasing socioeconomic segregation in U.S. public schools, which may constrain opportunities for students to engage in friendships with peers from different backgrounds and contribute to achievement gaps. We also hope to investigate possible social outcomes associated with cross-class friendship. For example, just as cross-ethnic friendships improve attitudes toward other ethnic groups, cross-class ties, we believe, may play a critical role in reducing negative class-based stereotypes and promoting mutual understanding among young people from different socioeconomic backgrounds.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Leah M. Lessard, University of Connecticut and Jaana Juvonen, University of California, Los Angeles. Read more:Even very young children can become prejudiced but schools can do something about itNeighborhood-based friendships making a comeback for kids in the age of coronavirus Leah Lessard has received funding from the Society for Research in Child Development and the Society for the Psychological Study of Social Issues.Jaana Juvonen receives funding from National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

  • Lululemon is diving into the $30 billion resale market by offering money for used yoga pants

    The athleisurewear giant, which is known for its $100 leggings, announced Tuesday that it is launching a new resale initiative known as Like New.

  • UK's Johnson says nothing off table in bid to stop soccer Super League plans

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday no action was off the table to stop the planned breakaway European Super League by 12 soccer clubs, saying the government was exploring all options including new laws. Johnson held a meeting with representatives from the English Football Association, the English Premier League and fans groups at which he confirmed the government would not stand by allow the creation of a closed shop, his office said in a statement. "He reiterated his unwavering support for the football authorities and confirmed they have the government’s full backing to take whatever action necessary to put a stop to these plans," the statement said.

  • Texas Hispanic Chambers of Commerce Issue Historic Joint Statement in Response to Texas Legislative Efforts Advancing Statewide Voter Suppression Legislation

    The Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GAHCC) in partnership with the Hispanic Chambers of Commerce from Dallas, El Paso, Ft. Worth, Irving, Brazoria County, the Rio Grande Valley and the...

  • Asian Americans wary about school amid virus, violence

    A Chinese American mother in the Boston suburbs is sending her sons to in-person classes this month, even after one of them was taunted with a racist “slanted-eyes” gesture at school, just days after the killings of women of Asian descent at massage businesses in Atlanta. In the Dallas area, a Korean American family is keeping their middle schooler in online classes for the rest of the year after they spotted a question filled with racist Chinese stereotypes, including a reference to eating dogs and cats, on one of her exams. As high schools and elementary schools across the country gradually re-open for full-time classes, Asian American families are wrestling with whether to send their children back out into the world at a time when anti-Asian hostility and violence is on the rise.

  • We Should All be “Parenting Loudly” at Work—Here’s What That Looks Like

    Remember in pre-pandemic times, when you snuck out of work early so that you could catch your kid’s holiday show at school? And how about last week, when you plowed your child with M&Ms and Paw Patrol so that...

  • Parents of Black and Hispanic kids more hesitant on in-person school. Show them it's safe.

    COVID-19 has worsened education inequity. If minority families continue to opt out of in-person learning at higher rates, the gaps will only grow.

  • Paul Flores and His Father Ruben Officially Charged in Murder of College Student Kristin Smart

    San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow shared new details about the charges against Paul and Ruben Flores, who are suspected of murdering Kristin Smart in 1996.

  • The Blended Bunch 's Erica and Spencer Shemwell Consider Adding a Baby to Their Family of 11 Kids

    "I think it's reckless to have another child and I think it's selfish to the other 11 kids that they have," Erica Shemwell's brother, Quinn, says about his sister possibly having another baby

  • Opinion: A billion dollars to help homeless people should get them into housing

    The $1 billion the mayor is spending should be directed toward permanently housing people.

  • Gloves mimic human touch for COVID-19 patients

    The fight against COVID-19 is a lonely one, with hospital patients battling for survival without family or friends by their side. But two nurses in Brazil have discovered a small way to give a helping hand. They fill and tie latex gloves with warm water - like water balloons - and link them through patients' fingers to mimic the human touch.They call the improvized technique "little hands of love." [Semei Araujo Cunha, saying:] "It is something that cannot be explained. It's unbelievable how fast you can see a change in the patient."Semei Araújo Cunha and Vanessa Formention developed the method last month, as the current brutal surge in COVID-19 was gaining speed.Here, Cunha is putting gloves on each hand of an unconscious patient, fighting for his life.They say there are additional benefits, beyond the emotional support it can provide.[Vanessa Formention, saying:] "We noticed that in addition to improving blood flow, the patient's hand being cold gives false readings of low oxygen levels, so warming the hand improves that issue. Also, because of the human element, the patient feels comforted as if someone were holding hands with them."The idea began with the two of them in their Sao Carlos hospital, in Sao Paulo state.Now hospitals around the city are adopting the technique, with staff praising the gloves for hand-delivering immediate results.

  • Alex Smith’s stability turned Chiefs into a winning franchise

    Alex Smith's legacy with the Chiefs will extend beyond his five seasons as quarterback of the team.

  • 'I don't want that' - France struggles to pitch AstraZeneca vaccine

    Tasked with persuading shoppers at an outdoor market to consider taking the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Paris city hall employee Leo Martin was finding it a tough sell. "Which vaccine is it?" one woman, in a green scarf, asked when Martin approached her with his pitch inviting people to get inoculated at a neighbourhood vaccination centre. When Martin told her the shot being offered at the centre was manufactured by AstraZeneca, the woman in the green scarf shook her head and said: "No, I don't want that."

  • Local artists demand transparency, push back on Charlotte’s new plan on arts funding

    Over 130 artists and other creative types say they disliked the city’s plan to yank arts and culture funding away from the Arts & Science Council.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

    NASA’s experimental helicopter Ingenuity rose into the thin air above the dusty red surface of Mars on Monday, achieving the first powered flight by an aircraft on another planet. The triumph was hailed as a Wright brothers moment. The mini 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) copter even carried a bit of wing fabric from the Wright Flyer that made similar history at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903.

  • SC teen’s murder solved after 7 years, 3 arrested thanks to DNA evidence

    Touch DNA analysis leads to the arrest of three in a cold case involving an SC teenager

  • Republicans scramble to distance themselves from Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'America First' caucus

    The congresswoman blames rogue staff for the platform document and said she never planned to launch anything

  • Volkswagen is not closing its factory in Xinjiang as long as it's 'economically feasible,' exec says

    Reports have connected forced labor by detained Uyghur Muslims to major global companies that do business in the Xinjiang region.

  • Remains of previously unknown dinosaur discovered in Chile

    Titanosaur species found in Atacama desert, now a barren land but which millions of years ago would have provided herbivore with lush plant life to feed on