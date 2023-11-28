Private schools are cashing in on Arizona's voucher scam

Universal school vouchers are a boon for everyone who doesn't need them. But not for those who do.

The sleazy thing everyone knew would happen with Arizona’s universal school voucher scam … is happening.

Private schools are jacking up tuition costs to further profit from the con game that is universal vouchers, making it even more difficult for families of average means to benefit from the ludicrously named Empowerment Scholarship Accounts and sending the state spiraling into potential bankruptcy.

The nonprofit Hechinger Report, which exclusively covers education issues, looked into Arizona’s voucher con game and published an article about its findings.

Among other things, the report said its “analysis of dozens of private school websites revealed that, among 55 that posted their tuition rates, nearly all raised their prices since 2022.”

Vouchers could cost Arizona $900 million

And inflation was no excuse.

The Hechinger Report says “at nearly half of the schools, tuition increased in at least some grades by 10 percent or more. In five of those cases, schools hiked tuition by more than 20 percent … .”

Early this year state education officials announced that by June the universal voucher program could cost Arizona taxpayers $900 million.

In her State of the State address, Gov. Katie Hobbs called for a repeal of the program, which she said “will likely bankrupt the state.”

The Republican-controlled Legislature pushed the program through and then-Gov. Doug Ducey signed off on it, all of them knowing that voters disagreed.

Voters did not fall for the Big Lie in 2018

They knew because voters didn’t fall for the Big Lie about universal school vouchers back in 2018.

The proposal was sold as a way of providing a leg up for the disadvantaged when it is a handout for the rich.

Voters saw through the scam. Nearly 1.5 million Arizonans, 65% of the vote, defeated the expansion in a statewide election.

Ducey and the Republicans running the Legislature ignored voters and went ahead with the plan anyway.

Tuition hikes put schools out of reach

Here is a very telling, very depressing paragraph from the Hechinger Report:

“For example, the cost of enrollment for seventh and eighth graders at Arrowhead Montessori, in Peoria, soared to $15,000, an increase of $4,200. In Mesa, tuition at Redeemer Christian School rose by nearly a quarter across most grades; families of high schoolers now pay $12,979, approximately $2,500 higher than the year prior. Similarly, at Desert Garden Montessori, in Phoenix, middle and high school tuition is now $16,000, nearly 24 percent higher than last year’s tuition rate of $12,950. And Saint Theresa Catholic School, also in Phoenix, reserved its biggest price hike — of about $1,800, or nearly 15 percent — for non-Catholic students in the elementary grades. Tuition for those students is now more than $14,000.”

Voucher oversight committtee: Earns an 'F' in oversight

What that means, of course, is that families with limited means will find out that the voucher money won’t get their kids into elite schools.

Meantime, families who already have their kids in private schools will have a big chunk of their children’s tuition paid for by working class families with students in struggling public schools.

All of this could be emotionally troubling and fiscally devastating for the generation that will inherit such a financial disaster.

Unless they wind up being too poorly educated to know the difference.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

For more opinions content, please subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Private schools raise tuition, thanks to Arizona's voucher scam