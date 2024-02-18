On private schools, Labour is levelling down

The Labour party seems unwilling to engage with the concerns of private schools that its plans to impose VAT on their fees if it wins the next election will harm vulnerable pupils. That is disappointing, but consistent with a policy that appears to be driven by resentment and class envy rather than rational calculation.

Behind the polished rhetoric from the Labour front bench about the party’s new respect for business, the worst elements of Labour’s Left-wing coalition are still dangerously powerful. This destructive tax raid shows the kind of policies they will demand once Labour is in office.

Whatever gloss the party machine may put on the proposal, you only tax something if you want to see less of it. Adding 20 per cent VAT on private school fees is a weapon designed to hurt, and shrink, a sector that is already suffering thanks to the country’s current high-tax, low-growth malaise and a generalised cost explosion caused by absurd planning and other regulations. This is both immoral and self-defeating. In a free society, parents should not be punished for the choices they make about how to educate their children. Taxpayers who pay towards the state education sector and then are willing to pay again to take their children’s education out of the hands of the state help to relieve the burden on our public services.

Absurdly, this measure takes aim at one of Britain’s greatest success stories. Our private schools are considered the gold standard of education around the world. Far from a bastion of so-called white privilege, these schools welcome talent from ambitious families of all backgrounds. This is something we should be celebrating, not attacking based on out-of-date narratives. Indeed, those who worry about entrenched privilege should be campaigning against this policy. The people who will be squeezed out will be those who currently struggle to pay private school fees. Does Labour really want to see our private schools become even more exclusive and attended only by the ultra-rich?

A responsible government should instead be thinking creatively about how to help the sector to flourish. That would involve an effort to reduce the regulatory burden that has increased costs, especially for smaller institutions. Labour’s tax on ambition will do the opposite. It is an attempt to impose equality by reducing choice. Not so much levelling up, as levelling down.

