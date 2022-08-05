A private Scottish island with a lighthouse and 5-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.

This entire Scottish island could be yours for less than $450,000. Knight Frank

Pladda Island, a private island with its own lighthouse, has just gone on the market for $426,267.

It's made up of nearly 28 acres of land and features a five-bedroom home.

There's also a 2.5-acre garden, as well as a helipad and stone jetty for boat transportation.

Pladda Island is located near the Isle of Arran in Scotland. Knight Frank

Pladda Island, a private island with its own lighthouse, has just gone on the market for £350,000, or around $426,267.

The property, listed by Knight Frank, is located less than a mile from the Isle of Arran.

Pladda Island is made up of nearly 28 acres of land.

It's located 31 miles from Glasgow.

There is a lighthouse on the island, which was first installed in 1790.

It became fully automated in the 1990s and is now remotely monitored by the Northern Lighthouse Boards Headquarters, located in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The traditional lantern and lens have been replaced by solar-powered LED lights at the top of the tower, a spokesperson for Knight Frank told Insider.

The island comes with a five-bedroom house.

The former lighthouse keeper's home also includes two living rooms and a bathroom, as well as a kitchen and freezer room.

Knight Frank's listing notes that the house hasn't been used in recent years and "needs to be upgraded."

There's also a pair of modern outbuildings on the property.

The outbuildings feature another bedroom, as well as a kitchen, living room, and shower.

There are also additional outbuildings currently being used for storage that have "development potential," according to the listing.

Within the island is a walled garden that stretches 2.5 acres.

The garden, which features high stone walls, was previously used to grow fruits and vegetables for the former lighthouse keeper.

Pladda Island is only accessible by boat or helicopter.

It features a stone jetty, as well as a helipad.

The island is an important breeding ground and stop-off point for many migratory seabirds.

According to Knight Frank, more than 100 species of birds have been recorded on Pladda Island.

Successful breeding colonies include the Arctic terns, turnstones, shags, and a variety of gull species.

You'll see gorgeous views of the south coast of Arran and Northern Ireland.

Kildonan, the closest village on Arran, has a village shop, post office, campsite, and hotel.

Nearby Arran offers spectacular scenery, along with plenty of outdoor activities.

Fishing, mountain biking, rock climbing, sailing, golfing, hiking, and diving are all available on Arran when you need to mix things up from remote life on Pladda.

And the surrounding sea is full of dolphin pods.

You'll also be able to spot large basking sharks, otters, and sometimes even a colony of seals.

