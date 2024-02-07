New private security business opens in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A new private security business opened in San Angelo, and members of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce “Concho Cadre” were there to hold a ribbon cutting at the Visitor’s Center on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.
“It means a lot to be here,” said Andrew James, Area Manager for Hill Security. “I’ve, for a very long time, wanted to do something that I felt mattered, something that I could do to keep people safe. And I’m now getting that opportunity.”
Hill Security, LLC., based in Kerrville, was started by a former Kerr County sheriff’s deputy and employs multiple professional security officers.
