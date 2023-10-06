Private security firms hope to improve downtown Raleigh safety

TechCrunch

One-click checkout software company Bolt Financial is putting a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe behind it and moving on, according to CEO Maju Kuruvilla. “It obviously is a very, very involved process, but we're really happy to put that behind us,” Kuruvilla told TechCrunch. Here’s how it started: The company and its co-founder Ryan Breslow were subpoenaed last year by the SEC to investigate whether the company violated any securities laws during fundraising in 2021.