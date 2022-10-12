Private security guard arrested after handcuffing, assaulting woman on Seattle waterfront

A private security guard was arrested Tuesday after assaulting a woman they had put into handcuffs, the Seattle Police Department announced.

According to police, the security guard placed the woman in handcuffs for a civil infraction on the Seattle waterfront and assaulted her multiple times while she was restrained.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers arrested the security guard and booked them for unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault.

Police said multiple witnesses saw the assault, and another security guard had to intervene to stop the attack.

The victim was screened by Seattle Fire personnel and taken to Swedish Medical Center for further treatment.

