Private tennis coach indicted for sexual battery

Jun. 4—A Monroe man indicted Friday is accused of inappropriate sexual activity nearly 10 years ago in Centerville.

Lance Koetter, 36, is scheduled to be arraigned June 16 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for sexual battery.

Koetter provided private tennis lessons in 2013 to a girl now in her 20s who recently reported inappropriate sexual activity, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

The case was investigated by the Centerville Police Department.

Koetter is not in custody.