A private train company just unveiled its snazzy new station at Orlando airport — see inside Brightline's 37,350-square-foot facility

Brightline unveiled its 37,350-square-foot Orlando International Airport train station on Thursday.

Non-stop trains are expected to connect the station to Miami in two hours and 59 minutes.

Brightline plans to start selling tickets in May and start service over the summer.

Brightline unveiled a new train station extending its Florida network on April 20.

The new 37,350 square feet facility is located at Orlando International Airport.

Brightline is a privately-owned higher-speed rail company operating in Florida.

Its new station is located inside the airport's 80,000-square-foot train station facility.

Passengers can access Brightline's station through a bright yellow entryway in terminal C. The rest of the airport is connected to the station via an automated people mover.

Tickets, which have a one-way starting price of $79, will be sold at guest services or self-service kiosks.

Access to the station is through touchless turnstiles….

…and a security screening tunnel.

Among the new two-stories station's amenities is the Mary Mary Bar with windows overlooking the train station's platforms.

Above the bar, a split-flap message board will provide train schedules and boarding times.

The station also has a shop...

... and two separate lounges for passengers with Smart and Premium tickets.

Brightline's Smart class, the equivalent of an airline's economy class, is cheaper than Premium class, with smaller seats and fewer amenities.

Premium class passengers have access to complimentary meals and snacks on-board as well as their own lounge and priority boarding, among other things.

One-way Premium tickets will start at $149.

The platforms at the station are 1,000 feet long. They can accommodate trains with up to 10 coaches and two locomotives.

Once service starts over the summer, Brightline is planning 16 daily trips connecting MiamiCentral Station and Orlando. Ticket sales are expected to start in May.

The trains are expected to connect Orlando and Miami in about 3 hours non-stop.

Regular service will connect the two cities in three hours and 30 minutes, with stops at West Palm Beach...

...Boca Raton...

...Fort Lauderdale...

...and Aventura.

The new station in Orlando is part of Brightline's plans for expansion into Central Florida.

Brightline eventually hopes to connect Orlando to Tampa and received a $15 million federal grant for the project in June 2022.

