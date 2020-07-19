Amid school reopening uncertainty, affluent parents hire private tutors

Sara Elahi isn't waiting to find out whether her children's schools will reopen in the coming months.

After an extensive interview process of several candidates, she found a private educator who will be going to her home to professionally home-school her two children during the first semester.

"Education is the most important thing to our family," she said. "My kids need to have in-person instruction to really learn and absorb material, and, by no fault of their own, I can't rely on the school to provide that."

Elahi, a consultant in the Baltimore area, said that although the costs were high, she and her husband, a pharmacist, were willing to dip into their savings to provide their children with an "undisrupted education."

"In our minds, it will be a long-term investment for our kids," she said. "If they fall too behind in all the shuffle, they'll be playing catch-up forever." Her children are starting ninth grade and seventh grade.

Even though the extra cost, around $2,800 a month, will strain family finances, Elahi said she recognizes that having the choice is a luxury few can even consider.

As the schooling dilemma continues to daunt millions of parents, some with the means to front the steep costs are hiring private educators and tutors, an option experts say few can afford and will likely widen an already glaring education gap.

Some systems, like those in Los Angeles and San Diego, have already announced that they will go online, but countless others are still grappling with how to proceed among in-person learning, online instruction or a hybrid of the two.

Agencies that place professional educators — who are certified licensed teachers — and tutors have reported a sharp rise in interest over the last few weeks, said Teresa Lubovich, a representative of the National Tutoring Association who is owner of Poulsbo Tutoring in Washington state.

Some parents are worried about sending kids back in the midst of a pandemic. But most are even more concerned about the quality and consistency of their children's education, and many are just not happy with the options presented by schools, Lubovich said.

Others cannot continue to take on the burden of being their children's de facto teachers, juggling at-home lessons, video conferences and full-time child care with work and life responsibilities, she added.

While costs for private instructors are $25 to $80 per hour depending on location and the instructors' qualifications and experience, parents are "willing now more than before to sacrifice something to help their student manage better at this time,"Lubovich said.

"Even though this is out of their price range for most families, they are letting go of something else to make it happen," she said. "And that has never been more true than now."

Rachel Urtiaga, the owner of Capitol Park Nannies & Staffing in the Sacramento, California, area, said she has never been busier in her nine years in the business.

Before COVID-19, private educators were infrequently used outside of situations involving children with special needs or parents who traveled extensively. Now, families who have never had nannies or tutors before are reaching out in droves for private educators and other education supervisors, Urtiaga said.

"People are extremely desperate right now," she said. "Parents have to work, and some have just been overwhelmed in this role as teacher."

Splitting costs

In addition to digging into savings, some families are coupling up to split tutors or using part-time supplemental instructors.

Brian Richardson, who is the Midwest regional director of the nonprofit civil rights organization Lambda Legal, started looking into a tutoring "pod" with one or two other families to supplement his rising first grader, who attends a Chicago public school.

"It's not in any budget, and it's not something that we prepared for, so we're looking into sharing with other families to try and make it work," he said.

Chicago Public Schools on Friday released a preliminary framework for reopening that calls for a hybrid model that would include two days at school, two days of independent learning at home, and one "virtual" instruction day each week. A final decision on the reopening plans is expected in August.

Amid the uncertainty, Laura Reber, owner of Chicago Home Tutor, which offers private instruction, said she has fielded a slew of calls from parents — as well as from teachers who are considering becoming private educators.