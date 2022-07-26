'Private vendor' charged with illegally selling hundreds of guns in Knoxville to New York traffickers

A 70-year-old Blountville man could spend the rest of his life in a New York prison after he was arrested on charges he knowingly sold firearms to traffickers at Knoxville gun shows.

Richard Horne was arrested after a months-long investigation led by the New York Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. They allege Horne was the main supplier of firearms that were purchased in Knoxville and eventually trafficked in New York.

"Horne was operating as a private dealer at local gun shows here in Knoxville and known to our Organized Crime Unit investigators," Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland said, adding that while local police were not involved in Horne's arrest, "this is the type of activity that is the focus of our efforts at local gun shows."

Investigators with the Queens County District Attorney's office display guns they say were sold illegally at Knoxville gun shows.

Horne's arrest follows the arrest of two convicted felons after authorities said they were able to buy firearms at RK Shows' Knoxville gun shows in January and February.

Defendant charged with supplying hundreds of handguns

Horne was indicted by a New York grand jury on eight counts of criminal sale of a firearm in the first degree, one count of criminal sale of a firearm in the second degree, 262 counts of criminal sale of a firearm in the third degree and conspiracy in the second degree, a release from the Queens County District Attorney's Office stated. He faces up to 50 years if convicted.

Four other men, all from New York, also were indicted after an 11-month investigation, titled Operation Hotcakes, the release stated. The indictments allege a gun-dealing ring operated with Horne as the main supplier of weapons sold across Queens and Bronx counties.

The investigation began in the summer of 2021 when an undercover police officer bought a total of 150 handguns from two of the defendants and linked them to a third man authorities allege was an arms dealer selling guns on the streets of the Bronx.

That man was found to be making numerous trips to Knoxville, specifically for the purpose of meeting with Horne, the release stated. Intercepted calls revealed overt discussions of makes, models and prices of the firearms the New York dealer would purchase.

According to the release, Horne was taking advantage of Tennessee's gun show loophole — the sale of firearms by private sellers who do not require a federal background check of the buyer — by claiming to be a private vendor.

According to the charges, Horne was dealing in a large quantity of firearms he knew would be smuggled to New York. He even was recorded warning the New York buyer about ATF agents monitoring a gun show during which they were planning to meet, the release stated.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville gun show vendor sold weapons to New York traffickers