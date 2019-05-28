Privately funded border wall built at El Paso: 'Why wouldn't we allow it?' land owner asks

EL PASO, Texas — A private group has built a $6 million bollard-type wall at the border on private property near El Paso, Texas with funds raised from a GoFundMe account.

The segment of wall was paid for by the "We Build the Wall" organization on land owned by American Eagle Brick Company. It is by Monument One — an official marker at the spot where New Mexico, Texas and the Mexican state of Chihuahua converge.

The company's co-owner Jeff Allen confirmed that the wall was being built on his property.

"Why wouldn't we allow it?," Allen asked. "We have dealt with illegals coming across. We have been attacked by illegals coming across. We have been burglarized by illegals. We have drug traffickers coming through here and anyone who is against this is against America."

Kris Kobach, the former Kansas secretary of state known for his hard-line immigration stances, announced that the wall was nearly complete on Memorial Day, calling it a gift to America.

Kobach is general counsel for We Build the Wall. He has been mentioned as a possible pick by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

"It was important to us to make the announcement today, on Memorial Day," Kobach told the El Paso Times during a tour of the site. "This wall is all about securing our border and our nation, so it is fitting, and we worked hard to get it built this holiday weekend. This is us trying to give America a present for Memorial Day."

He later added, "We built the wall and then hand the keys to the Border Patrol and say 'Here. Happy Memorial Day.'"

Reached Monday, U.S. Border Patrol officials said that they could not immediately comment on the privately built wall.

'We Build The Wall' GoFundMe

The "We Build The Wall" project was started by a U.S. war veteran, Brian Kolfage, and is being led by a group that includes Kobach and former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

The Go Fund Me page calls the project "Trump approved." As of Monday afternoon, it had raised more than $22 million of its $1 billion goal.

A private group, We Build the Wall, built a bollard-type wall on the U.S.-Mexico border on private property near Monument One near the Texas-New Mexico area. More

The section of the wall being built in the El Paso area will cost between $6 million and $8 million, Kobach said.

The wall spans an area of about a half-mile near Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico, that was not covered by existing government fencing — a decision that was made at least partially because of the rough terrain.

Kobach said Border Patrol agents in the area have told him that hundreds of immigrants have crossed there illegally and more than $100,000 worth of drugs has been smuggled through the gap.

Gap in barrier at Sunland Park, NM

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which oversees the Border Patrol, does not provide statistics on specific areas of land, but has reported an increase in apprehensions of immigrants, primarily families, in the El Paso Sector, which covers West Texas and all of New Mexico.

Groups of hundreds have turned themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents just past where the fencing ends in Sunland Park, including a group of 300 who crossed the same night Trump held a rally in nearby El Paso.

Ninety percent of all illegal narcotics that enter the United States cross through the southern border, according to the CBP; however, most seized illegal drugs pass through the ports of entry.