Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Just Reported Annual Earnings And Analysts Are Lifting Their Estimates

It's been a good week for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 6.2% to US$25.50. Sales of US$966m came in 5.3% ahead of expectations, although statutory earnings didn't fare nearly so well, recording a loss of US$1.83, a 18% miss. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Privia Health Group after the latest results.

View our latest analysis for Privia Health Group

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Privia Health Group from four analysts is for revenues of US$1.24b in 2022 which, if met, would be a sizeable 28% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Privia Health Group is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.10 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.15b and losses of US$0.071 per share in 2022. The analysts have definitely been lifting their expectations, with the company expected to reach profitability next year - sooner than expected - thanks to the small lift in revenue expectations.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$41.75, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Privia Health Group analyst has a price target of US$51.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$33.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Story continues

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Privia Health Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 28% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 10% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.5% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Privia Health Group is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been a clear step-change in belief around the business' prospects, with the analysts now expecting Privia Health Group to become profitable next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$41.75, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Privia Health Group going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We also provide an overview of the Privia Health Group Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.