It's a privilege to cover the caucuses; how the Des Moines Register is gearing up to do it

The eyes of the political world will once again be focused on Iowa Monday as Republicans head out on what’s forecast to be a bitterly cold night to cast the nation’s first ballots in the 2024 presidential race.

No news organization in Iowa provides more comprehensive coverage of the Iowa Caucuses than the Des Moines Register. Here’s a look at the coverage headed your way and how the Register marshals staff to deliver it.

More Iowa Poll results coming

The first wave of results of the new Des Moines Register/NBC News/Iowa Poll are published in today’s edition, but more results will publish on Monday. They will report on whether likely Republican caucusgoers believe former President Donald Trump’s legal challenges will hurt his electability, which candidate they plan to support in the general election and to what degree they identify with the phrase Make America Great Again, or MAGA.

Reporters will be with all candidates

Candidates have events scheduled throughout the day Sunday and watch parties Monday night. Check our exclusive candidate tracker at desmoinesregister.com for the places and times when you can see the candidates speak.

At least one reporter is assigned to cover each candidate, and two reporters, a photographer and a videographer will cover the leading candidates at their public events.

A big coverage crew is assembled

This weekend and caucus night, 35 journalists from the Register alone will work directly on coverage of the caucuses. Add in staff from our sister publications the Ames Tribune and Iowa City Press-Citizen, as well as 10 reporters and videographers on loan from other USA TODAY Network publications, and 49 journalists will be on the ground in Iowa for caucus coverage.

That includes 27 reporters and, including freelancers, 16 photographers and videographers.

In addition, reporters and editors throughout the USA TODAY Network will work caucus day and night in support of our Iowa team. All told, 76 Network staffers are named in our caucus coverage plan.

How to follow our coverage

You can read our coverage and see results as soon as they’re available on desmoinesregister.com, of course. Even better: Download the Register’s app and enable push alerts for notifications as coverage and results happen. And follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok to see videos and get updates from our journalists across the state. A team of three multimedia journalists will be in the field specifically to report news and shoot photos and video for Instagram and TikTok.

A big edition for print readers

The caucuses start at 7 p.m. Results from small precincts could arrive about 8 p.m. And a smooth counting process could deliver a fairly clear picture of how candidates fared yet that night.

That won’t be in time for our Tuesday edition. But print readers can expect comprehensive coverage on Wednesday. We’re adding 10 pages to report and analyze what unfolds at caucus sites across Iowa. We’ll examine how each of the six Republican candidates fared and how results may shape their campaigns moving forward. Again depending on a smooth count, we’ll publish our traditional chart of results from each of Iowa’s 99 counties. We’re also adding a caucus-focused Opinion page that day, offering comments from staff, readers and other political observers.

We'll cover the Democrats, too

The Republican caucuses are the main event Monday night, but reporters are also assigned to cover the Democrats. They’re caucusing to conduct party business, but are casting their presidential preferences by mail. Results will be announced on March 5, Super Tuesday. The national party bumped Iowa from the leadoff spot after the 2020 caucuses ended in spectacular failure. Meltdown of a new caucus results app delayed delivery of an accurate count for days.

The leadoff caucuses are a privilege

It's a privilege for Iowa Republicans to continue their leadoff voting role and for all Iowans to enjoy a front row seat to political history.

That history has shown that Iowa’s top choice doesn’t often go on to win the presidency. Only three winners of competitive Iowa caucuses have done so: Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. What Iowa does is winnow the field. There won’t be a President Tim Scott, Mike Pence or Chris Christie, at least in 2024. And Iowans’ choices shape the contours of the race to come: Who moves on to New Hampshire with momentum, and who struggles to limp forward?

It’s also a privilege for Iowa journalists to bring you accurate, trustworthy coverage of such pivotal decisions for our nation’s future.

Carol Hunter is the Register’s executive editor. She wants to hear your questions, story ideas or concerns at 515-284-8545, chunter@registermedia.com, or on Twitter: @carolhunter.

