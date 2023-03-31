Priyanka Chopra says she fell in love with Nick Jonas when she watched him conduct a gospel choir in a studio: 'My knees buckled'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about her whirlwind romance with Nick Jonas on the podcast "Armchair Expert." Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Priyanka Chopra said that she fell in love with Nick Jonas the first time she saw him in a studio.

The actor said that her "knees buckled" seeing him conduct a gospel band for a musical he wrote.

"He knew what he was doing," Chopra said. "He took over my brain in such a slow way."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recalled the exact moment when she fell in love with her now-husband Nick Jonas while watching him work in a music studio.

"I really admire his work ethic," Chopra Jonas said on an episode of the podcast "Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard," released on Monday.

She continued: "I have tremendous work ethic. I really don't take my job for granted. I walk in prepared. I like to bring respect to the table. I don't even take press days for granted. And Nick is like that too. He's very, very intentional. If he's doing a job, he'll do it 100%."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas got married months after they first started dating. Rich Fury/Getty Images

The "Citadel" star's comments were sparked by her telling cohosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman about how she and Jonas started dating.

The two stars first began communicating in 2015 and met in person for the first time two years later. They started dating, got engaged, and got married in 2018. Chopra Jonas and Jonas' first child, a daughter named Malti Marie, was born via surrogate in January 2022.

On "Armchair Expert," Chopra Jonas said that months prior to dating, her friend's husband tasked her with manifesting the ideal partner by listing her five non-negotiable qualities.

Given her past experiences in relationships, the "Baywatch" star said honesty and communication were important to her. But Chopra Jonas also wanted someone she could look up to and feel awe-inspired by.

She found that in the Jonas Brothers member, who she described as a "generous leader" who's "thoughtful" and considerate.

"What made me look up to him is something that I can't do," she explained. "I think I fell in love with him the first time I saw him in a studio."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that she fell in love with Nick Jonas while observing him in a music studio. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Chopra Jonas said that Jonas was 25 when this happened and was conducting a gospel band for a musical he wrote.

Story continues

At the time, they had already gone on their first date together and Jonas took a more casual approach by inviting her to visit a studio he was at.

"I was with the engineers and he was in the booth with the gospel choir, 25 incredible singers, and he was telling them how to change their notes, how to go on this higher note, and he was singing it," she recalled. "Nick has the most incredible sound, amazing tone and control, and his falsetto, he's very jazzy and R&B the way he sings. My knees buckled."

"We had a nice date that night," she added.

"It was a move," Chopra Jonas said. "You know what? He knew what he was doing. He took over my brain in such a slow way. He started writing songs for me."

Read the original article on Insider