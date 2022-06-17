Priyanka Chopra shares rare pic of her and Nick Jonas' baby girl

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave her fans a sweet treat on Thursday.

The "Matrix Resurrections" star posted on Instagram a rare photo of her daughter, Malti Marie, whom she shares with husband Nick Jonas.

In the picture, Chopra Jonas sweetly looks over to her baby girl as her mother, Madhu, cradles the babe in her arms.

In the caption, Chopra Jonas paid homage to her mom by giving her a birthday shoutout.

"Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours," she wrote. "You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani."

In January, Chopra Jonas, 39, and Jonas, 29, welcomed Malti, their first child, via a surrogate three years after marrying in December 2018.

On Mother's Day this year, the couple posted a touching message about becoming parents and revealed that their daughter was in the NICU for more than 100 days after she was born. In May, Malti finally made it home.

"Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," they both wrote on Instagram when they shared a first photo of their little girl.

"Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass," they added. "Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."

After they brought Malti home, Jonas appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and opened up about what it's like to be a dad.

"It’s just been a magical season of our life and also pretty wild," Jonas said. "But it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful."