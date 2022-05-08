Pro-Abortion Activists March outside the Homes of Kavanaugh, Roberts after SCOTUS Leak

Roughly 100 pro-abortion protesters marched outside the homes of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday evening, days after a leaked majority draft opinion suggested the Court may be poised overturned Roe v. Wade.

A flyer for the demonstration said the group planned to protest outside the justices’ homes “for reproductive freedom,” Fox News reported.

The protesters carried signs and shouted pro-abortion chants — including, “We will not go back” and “My body, my choice” — while marching from Kavanaugh’s house in Chevy Chase, Md., to Roberts’s home nearby, according to Bloomberg.

The energy is markedly more negative outside Kavanaugh’s house. The anger has become much more palpable than outside any other justices’ house. pic.twitter.com/zY2OY34hcA — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022

When protesters made their way back to Kavanaugh’s house, police ordered the group to disperse, according to the report.

Strong police presence here. They tell me maybe 50-100 people showed up and marched to both Kavanaugh’s and Robert’s homes. Not clear whether Justice Kavanaugh and his family are home but the lights are all on. pic.twitter.com/e7meSrImT3 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 8, 2022

It was not immediately clear if anyone was home at either house, according to reports.

Kavanaugh is one of five justices who reportedly planned to vote to overturn Roe, according to Politico, which obtained the draft opinion. The report did not say how Roberts planned to vote.

Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft opinion last week, but said it “does not represent a decision by the Court, or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

The chief justice said he has “directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak.”

The protests come after law enforcement officials raised alarm that unrest could break out if the ruling is overturned, with the Supreme Court justices and federal judges across the country becoming a potential target for violence, Politico reported. The National Fusion Center Association, which represents dozens of intelligence-sharing hubs nationwide, hosted a call of state and local law enforcement officials, as well as officials from the FBI and DHS, to discuss potential security threats last week.

Saturday evening’s protest comes after pro-abortion group Ruth Sent Us posted what it claims are the home addresses of the Court’s six conservative justices online last week, calling for a “walk-by protest” outside the justices’ homes on May 11.

“ANNOUNCING: Walk-by Wednesday, May 11, 2022! At the homes of the six extremist justices, three in Virginia and three in Maryland. If you’d like to join or lead a peaceful protest, let us know,” the Ruth Sent Us website states.

“Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights. We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics,” the group adds.

Ruth Sent Us also called on protesters to “stand at or in a local Catholic Church” on Mother’s Day to “recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe.”

Another group called ShutDown DC, is scheduled to hold a protest outside of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s house on May 9, Fox News reported.

“The evening of Monday, May 9, we will hold a vigil for all these rights that Alito is threatening to take away,” reads a description for the event obtained by Fox News. “Because it’s been impossible to reach him at the Supreme Court (especially now with the enormous fences), we will do it at his home. At 7:30 pm we will gather at a nearby location and walk together to his house. At the foot of his driveway, on the public street, we will light candles and speakers will share their testimony. We will hold a moment of silence for the rights we know are ours, then walk back together to the meeting location.”

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday declined to condemn the planned protests outside of the justices’ homes.

“I think our view here is that peaceful protests — there’s a long history in the United States in the country of that,” she said. “And we’ve certainly encouraged people to keep it peaceful and not resort to any level of violence.”

“The president’s view is that there’s a lot of passion, a lot of fear, a lot of sadness from many, many people across this country about what they saw in that leaked document,” Psaki added. “We obviously want people’s privacy to be respected. We want people to protest peacefully if they want to protest. That is certainly what the president’s view would be.”

