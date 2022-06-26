Pro-Abortion Extremists Set Colorado Pregnancy Center on Fire following Roe Reversal

Pro-abortion extremists set ablaze a Christian pro-life pregnancy center in Colorado early Saturday morning following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

The facility was also vandalized with threatening messages. Colorado police and the FBI are investigating the incident and searching for the perpetrators.

Life Choices in the city of Longmont outside of Denver “sustained fire and heavy smoke damage,” police confirmed on Facebook.

The familiar slogan, “If abortions aren’t safe neither are you,” was left spray painted on the walls, as was the “A” anarchy symbol. Another message on the sidewalk read, “BANS OFF OUR BODIES.”

Such markings have been loosely associated with Jane’s Revenge, a decentralized collective of country-wide pro-abortion terrorists which has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers since the leak of the Supreme Court majority opinion in draft form that was poised to overturn Roe. However, police have not yet identified the culprit of the Colorado center arson.

The FBI said last week that it is “investigating a series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers and faith-based organizations across the country,” according to a statement obtained by Fox News.

Dozens of clinics nationwide have been targeted in the last month, putting their management and staff on high alert as they prepare to potentially be hit next.

“We had a very candid conversation with our staff . . . about protocols for handling violence and what we need to do to make sure that we protect ourselves, whether it is simply a disgruntled patient who’s reflecting the stress in the world that we see manifests in so many different ways or whether it is somebody who’s ideologically opposed to what we’re doing,” said Dr. William Chavey, the director of ArborWoman Health, which serves patients in the Ann Arbor area, told National Review.

On Friday, the Supreme Court released the finalized decision overruling the Roe precedent. Since the outcome, pro-life leaders have urged vigilance and compassion, encouraging followers to donate to pro-life pregnancy centers now vulnerable to assault and likely to be strained for resources and funding by a new influx of patients.

