Pro-Abortion Extremists Vandalize Michigan Pregnancy Center

Vandals targeted the Lennon Pregnancy Center in Dearborn, Mich. earlier this week, smashing its outdoor windows and doors and spray-painting threatening messages on the facility’s walls.

The pro-life Lennon Center provides free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting classes, and counseling to the surrounding community. Police found and informed the nonprofit’s board of directors of the damage on Monday.

On the center’s website, it describes its mission as helping parents “to choose life for their unborn children and to raise their children in loving families… by offering enrichment, advice, education, material assistance and other non-judgmental support.”

In a letter to staff and volunteers, Lennon director Mariann Bolton relayed that it is “clear that the perpetrators oppose our mission to provide counseling and support to women who are pregnant and parenting.”

“The damage is extensive, but we remain steadfast and committed to our mission and our work…. Senseless incidents such as these do not frighten nor dissuade us. Quite the contrary, they embolden us to do more and stay the course!” wrote Bolton.

According to Bolton, the Lennon Center provided assistance to over 100 women and their families in May. “We live in a country that is based on the freedom to express opposing opinions in a non-violent manner. This vandalism is an ugly example of unprovoked violence, ignorance, and hatred,” she argued.

The attack comes ahead of the anticipated release of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Last month, a draft of a majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that overturned the holding of Roe v. Wade was leaked to Politico. It’s unclear to what extent the holding in Dobbs will look like Alito’s draft.

Similar attacks on other crisis pregnancy centers and other pro-life organizations have been reported across the country since the leak. The pro-choice group Jane’s Revenge recently took credit for hurling Molotov cocktails at another pro-life group’s office in Wisconsin last month.

In a statement given to Fox News last week, the FBI said it “is investigating a series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers and faith-based organizations across the country.”

The Dobbs decision is expected to be released in the next week. Pregnancy centers are preparing for the fallout, with one director recently telling National Review that he has “had a very candid conversation with our staff . . . about protocols for handling violence and what we need to do to make sure that we protect ourselves.”

