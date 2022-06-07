Pro-Abortion Terrorists Firebomb Buffalo Pro-Life Pregnancy Center

Pro-abortion terrorists firebombed a pro-life Christian pregnancy center in Buffalo, N.Y. on Tuesday, inflicting significant damage on the building and vandalizing the remains with their organization’s name.

Pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge, which has developed a reputation for resorting to violence, claimed responsibility for the attack, which left glass shattered and much of the interior of the CompassCare office burned and destroyed, CBN News reported.

The arsonists left graffiti on a wall that read, “Jane Was Here.” The organization has committed multiple such incidents in the last few months, including one in which it firebombed the headquarters of Wisconsin Family Action (WFA), a pro-life group in Madison, Wis. last month.

“Ironically, New York’s Governor not only ignored the violence but instead earmarked $35 million in taxpayer funds to increase security at abortion clinics,” CompassCare said in a statement. “Adding insult to injury the New York legislature passed a bill investigating pro-life pregnancy centers precisely because they do not perform abortions.”

Jane’s Revenge also admitted that it threw red paint on the the front door of a crisis pregnancy center in Washington, D.C. last week, spray painting “Jane Says Revenge” on the side of the building.

The string of rampages by the group comes after the surprise leak of a Supreme Court draft majority opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that legalized abortion on a national level.

The Department of Homeland Security is reportedly preparing for more unrest after the release of the official opinion. An unclassified May 13 memo by DHS’ intelligence bureau projected that threats to the Supreme Court justices, members of Congress, and other public officials, clergy and health care providers “are likely to persist and may increase leading up to and following the issuing of the Court’s official ruling.”

Compass Care CEO Jim Harden said his organization would continue its work and called on the authorities in New York to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the attack.

“This is the pro-abortion ‘Kristallnacht.’ Because of this act of violence, the needs of women facing unplanned pregnancy will go unmet and babies will die,” remarked Harden. “I wonder if Gov. Hochul will veto the Pregnancy Center Investigation Bill? I wonder if Attorney General Letitia James will investigate these cowardly criminals? CompassCare will rebuild because women deserve better. CompassCare will not stop serving because pre-born boys and girls deserve protection.”

