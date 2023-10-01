Pro baseball team in Brockton; Bridgewater hostage situation: 5 top stories last week

BROCKTON − Multiple Brockton High School students received threatening text messages last week according to the Brockton Police Department. There is no active danger, and the author has been identified, police said. Here's what we know.

A black bear was seen wandering behind an East Bridgewater middle school during student's early dismissal at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

As of May, more than 1,000 Brockton Public School students were experiencing homelessness and had been placed in shelters spread out across the state, according to school district officials.. Here's how the surge in homelessness among students is connected to the stunning news of a $14.4 million deficit in last school year's budget.

The Bridgewater Police Department took a man into custody after responding to a Scotland Boulevard business on Friday morning for a reported hostage situation, Police Chief Christopher D. Delmonte said in a written statement.

In case you missed it, here are five stories of the top stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area.

Brockton's getting a pro baseball team. What will its name be?

We don't know the name of Brockton's new pro baseball team. But it won't include "Brockton." The Frontier League club's mascot hasn't been chosen yet, a team official said. But it will be the New England [somethings], not the Brockton [somethings.] "Our market has expanded," said Nicholas Desrosiers, managing director and general manager of the amateur club that plays at Campanelli Stadium, the Brockton Rox. Both clubs will play at Campanelli, to the tune of 80 combined home games in the upcoming season.

Brockton's getting a pro baseball team:: Brockton's getting a pro baseball team. What will its name be?

Black bear spotted at East Bridgewater middle school during dismissal

A black bear was seen wandering behind the Gordon W. Mitchell Middle School in East Bridgewater at the same time students were dismissed for their half-day at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According the East Bridgewater Police Department, officers kept the bear in their sights the whole time. As there were no safety concerns, the department added that it was best to let the bear be. There were no injuries reported and both the students and the bear went on with their day in peace.

Black bear spotted: Black bear spotted behind East Bridgewater middle school during early dismissal

Man in custody after Bridgewater police respond to reported hostage situation

The Bridgewater Police Department have taken a man into custody after responding to a Scotland Boulevard business on Friday morning for a reported hostage situation, Police Chief Christopher D. Delmonte said in a written statement. At about 9:50 a.m., police said they received a report of a man in an office with a gun. Officers arrived at the scene just one minute after the initial report and immediately established a perimeter.

Bridgewater hostage situarion: Man in custody after Bridgewater police respond to reported hostage situation

Police shot man in Lakeville: What we know about the reported confrontation

The Lakeville Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place early Friday, according to a press release from Chief Matthew Perkins. According to a police press release, "at 3:45 a.m. Friday, a Lakeville Police officer was monitoring traffic near the intersection of Precinct and Pickens streets when a man approached the officer and confronted him, displaying what appeared to be a black handgun. The officer retreated behind his cruiser, drew his service weapon and ordered the suspect to drop the weapon. The suspect did not comply."

Police shot man in Lakeville: Police shot man in Lakeville: What we know about the reported confrontation

Police: 'Threatening text messages' sent to Brockton High students

Multiple Brockton High School students received threatening text messages Sunday night, according to the Brockton Police Department. There is no active danger, and the author has been identified, police said. "Earlier today, we were made aware of a series of threatening text messages targeting individuals," said BPD Director of Communications Darren Duarte in an email Monday morning. "Social media posts began circulating after that. Brockton Police have identified the author, and charges are pending."

'Threatening text messages':: Police: 'Threatening text messages' sent to Brockton High students. What we know

Staff writer Kathy Bossa can be reached by email at kbossa@enterprisenews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton-area top 5 stories