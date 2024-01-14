Pro Bono Publico Foundation awards $1.3M in grants to Greater New Orleans schools, education
Pro Bono Publico Foundation awards $1.3M in grants to Greater New Orleans schools, education
Pro Bono Publico Foundation awards $1.3M in grants to Greater New Orleans schools, education
It's finally time for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Here's how to watch the much-delayed award show.
The discharge of penalties for 2020 and 2021 back taxes totalled almost $1 billion.
TikTokers are reacting to Selena Gomez’s most recent social media break.
Grab the kitchen essential 21,000+ Amazon shoppers swear by — it even comes with a cut-resistant glove to keep you safe.
At CES 2024, ASUS showed off a new pair of glasses called the AirVision M1 that could be an even more travel-friendly alternative to a portable monitor.
NASA and Lockheed Martin have finally taken the wraps off of the X-59, a "quiet supersonic" aircraft that may shape the future of both military and civilian air travel. The X-59 has been under development at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works for years, following a $248 million grant from NASA in 2018. Until now the aircraft has only been seen in various stages of disassembly in the hangar; today marks the first time it's been out on the tarmac in public view, and of course they made quite a to-do over at Lockheed's Palmdale facility.
The Pentagon had to officially deny that Taylor Swift is a secret government asset after a Fox News personality floated that conspiracy theory on-air. Why are there so many Swiftiracy theories?
Apple's most popular earbuds are now more affordable. Get all the noise-canceling, bass-booming features you've been looking for.
Get up to 75% off laptops, Apple AirPods and more. Plus, score a Dyson-esque stick vac for under $100 and an iPad for $80 off, to name a few.
The US government has reportedly approved AI-based memory loss prediction software for the first time. Darmiyan, a San Francisco-based brain imaging analytics company, says the FDA has granted De Novo approval for its product BrainSee.
Skip the trip to the doctor with these OTC herpes test kits.
NASA just released its annual global temperature report and, well, 2023 was the hottest year since measurements began in 1880. Additionally, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that 2024 could be even hotter.
It promises to deliver a smile that's 12 levels brighter in just 10 days, and it's on major sale.
The plan forgave debts for those who borrowed $12,000 or less and have been in repayment for 10 years.
Erase dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this 'little miracle tube.'
The cyberstalking campaign was conducted by several eBay employees, some of whom were executives, who targeted the couple after they posted a newsletter that was critical of the e-commerce giant. In addition to paying the fine, eBay is also required to retain an independent corporate compliance monitor for three years and to make "extensive enhancements to its compliance program."
The Realme 12 Pro+ is apparently the first in its price segment to offer a 3x periscope zoom camera, and with a larger sensor than the competition.
Whether it's Emily Blunt and John Krasinski or Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, celebrity conversations are fascinating to fans.
Disney-owned animation studio Pixar is poised to undergo layoffs this year, TechCrunch has learned and the company confirmed. While sources at the company said the layoffs would be significant and as high as 20% -- or reductions that would see Pixar's team of 1,300 dropped to less than 1,000 over the coming months -- Pixar says those numbers are too high. The studio stressed the layoffs are not imminent, but will take place later this year as Pixar focuses on making less content.
Vehicle prices continued to moderate in December, and for 2023 in general, as volatility slipped away from the once red-hot auto market.