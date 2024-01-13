Pro Bono Publico Foundation awards $1.3M in grants to Greater New Orleans schools, education

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Members of the Pro Bono Publico Foundation gathered at the Rex Den on Saturday, Jan. 13, to announce its 2023-2024 grants for Greater New Orleans schools and education.

According to a release, the group is awarding a total of $1.3 million in grants to Greater New Orleans schools and educators in its 17th year.

The Pro Bono Publico Foundation has donated more than $14 million since 2006, when it was founded by members of the Rex Organization.

Officials said the grants demonstrate “the sustained commitment of Rex members in support of Greater New Orleans students and educators.”

In total, 72 grants were awarded, with 69 operational grants, two strategic grants to New Schools for New Orleans and one strategic grant to the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

Rex officials also noted that this is the ninth consecutive year the organization has awarded more than $1 million in grants.

“We have been investing in public schools since Katrina. We have been so happy to see what our students have been making in our schools. It is the future of our city and if we get this right, we have a very bright future,” said Pro Bono Publico board member Dr. Stephen Hales.

