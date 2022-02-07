Pro-Business Candidate Leads Costa Rica Election First Round
(Bloomberg) -- A former president running on a platform of attracting foreign investment is on track to win the first round of Costa Rica’s general election, while falling short of the threshold needed to avoid a runoff vote in April.
Jose Maria Figueres claimed victory in a speech to supporters Sunday night, and pledged to turn Costa Rica into a business-friendly country where more citizens speak English. With 74% of votes counted, he had 27% of the total, according to the electoral authority.
“Costa Rica is going to become the winning country we all dreamed of, the winning country we all deserve,” Figueres said during a speech on Sunday night.
Rodrigo Chaves, a World Bank economist who served briefly as finance minister, was in second place with almost 17% of votes. He said he’ll face Figueres in the second round, though as of midnight local time he only had a narrow margin over the third-placed candidate. In a speech on Sunday he promised to reduce inequality, create opportunities for entrepreneurs and lower the cost of living by breaking up monopolies.
During the campaign he said he would continue a talks with the International Monetary Fund and seek to eliminate tax exemptions for the wealthy.
Fabricio Alvarado, a journalist and evangelical singer, was in third place, with 15% of the vote.
A record 25 candidates were on the ballot sheets. Turnout was 60%, the lowest since at least 1953 for a first round vote, according to a local university. A runoff will be held on April 3 if no-one gets more than 40% in round one.
