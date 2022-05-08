  • Oops!
Pro-choice protesters swarmed around Brett Kavanaugh's house, shouting 'My body, my choice'

Yelena Dzhanova
·1 min read
Pro-abortion-rights protester holds poster that reads,&quot;Bans off my body.&quot;
Protests erupt after a leaked opinion favors abortion bans.Getty Images

  • A group of abortion-rights activists protested outside Brett Kavanaugh's house Saturday night.

  • "My body, my choice," the group can be heard shouting in a video posted to Twitter.

  • The protest comes after a leaked draft opinion shows the Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Pro-abortion demonstrators gathered outside of Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on Saturday night to protest the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade.

In a video posted to Twitter, protesters are seen standing in the rain outside a house with security detail in Chevy Chase, Maryland. "My body, my choice," the protesters shout repeatedly.

After demonstrating outside Kavanaugh's house, the group of about 100 protesters walked half a mile down to Chief Justice John Roberts' house, according to Bloomberg. It's unclear whether either Kavanaugh or Roberts was home at the time of the protests.

On both sites, police ordered the protesters to leave the premises, Bloomberg reported.

Protests erupted across the US after Politico published last week a leaked draft opinion in which Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito called the 1973 landmark Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortions nationwide "egregiously wrong from the start."

Abortion will remain legal in the United States until the court hands down a final verdict, which could come as early as June, when the bench decides the verdict for another abortion case.

If Roe is overturned, it will be illegal in 23 states to obtain an abortion, and there may be added restrictions in several others.

Read the original article on Business Insider

