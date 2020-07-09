Pro-democracy figures remain defiant as Hong Kong faces national security law

As Hong Kong faces a potential exodus now the national security law is in place, several high-profile pro-democracy figures are remaining defiant.

One of them is Jimmy Lai, the millionaire media mogul and owner of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, who insists he is staying put in the former British colony, just minutes after the national security law came into effect, on June 30th.

Beijing's national security law prohibits secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion, with potential life sentences for those caught breaking it.

“It’s definitely the death now of Hong Kong. Whether we are now China or Xinjiang, we just have to see what happens,” he told the Telegraph.

“I think Beijing’s long-term plan has been to control and subdue Hong Kong,” he added.

Jimmy Lai appears in a court in Hong Kong after a Chinese man was convicted in Hong Kong for allegedly planning to shoot two prominent pro-democracy figures - AP More

Pro-democracy figures reacted quickly to the announcement, with the four leaders of activist group Demosisto resigning. One of those, Nathan Law, decided to leave Hong Kong altogether.

Mr Lai is also a British citizen and is a resident of Taiwan, but despite his multi-national citizenship, the tycoon admitted he isn’t allowed to leave Hong Kong anyway, because he’s facing six criminal charges within the city.

The charges include inciting others to participate in an unauthorised assembly from a protest in 2019.

But he insisted even if he were allowed to leave, he would not.

“If I leave I would disgrace myself and undermine the democratic movement. I would be a fool to leave. I will be here in Hong Kong until the last day,” he said in defiance.

But Mr Lai says that if "the situation gets worse" his wife and children will have to leave.

With the national security law strictly prohibiting foreign interference and subversion, Mr Lai said he could still face jail in Hong Kong, or even worse in mainland China.

“The law can be interpreted that whoever has approached foreign politicians or governments, would be labelled as subversion."

Mr Lai - who has met senior White House figures including Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo - fears he could be a target.

"People like me who have met so many politicians, like Pompeo, Pence - if the law is retroactive - I will be in hell, “ he nervously laughed.

In May, Mr Lai publicly appealed to US President Donald Trump for help and even published a plea for Mr Trump to intervene on the front page of a Sunday edition of his Apple Daily newspaper.

The millionaire believes Mr Trump is the kind of person China really fears because he plays "hardball". He expects to see the "start of bigger sanctioning and decoupling against China".

Mr Lai came to Hong Kong as a 13-year-old refugee from Guangzhou, mainland China, in the 1960s. He has been a target for Beijing since the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989, which inspired him to distribute pro-student t-shirts manufactured by his company, Giordano. He had to close the company after Beijing exerted pressure.

Even today, he says he is never left alone.

“They send cars to follow me, intimidate me, they have people telling me it’s not just prison for life, I can be shot also,” he says.

Copies of the Apple Daily - Shutterstock More