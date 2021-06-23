Pro-democracy Hong Kong tabloid to shut after 26 years following police raid, arrests

Reuters Videos

Myanmar security forces backed by armoured vehicles clashed on Tuesday in Mandalay with the People's Defence Force group which supports ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.Video obtained by Reuters shows the Yangon mob taking to the street, raising their hands in a three-fingered salute and chanting, while holding a banner as a colourful flare is set off.Since the army seized power on Feb. 1 and removed the elected government of Suu Kyi, the security forces have put down protests opposing military rule. In response, groups of opponents of the coup known as people's defense forces have sprung up across Myanmar.Up to now, fighting involving lightly armed militias has been mainly confined to small towns and rural areas, but a group claiming to be Mandalay's new People's Defense Force said its members responded after the army raided one of its bases.