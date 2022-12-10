Hong Kong jails pro-democracy media tycoon over fraud

FILE - Democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, center, leaves the Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong on Feb. 9, 2021. Lai was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison over two fraud charges linked to lease violations in Hong Kong on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 the latest of a series of cases against prominent activists that critics say are aimed at snuffing out dissidents in the city. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
KANIS LEUNG
·2 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court sentenced a pro-democracy media tycoon to five years and nine months in prison on Saturday over two fraud charges linked to lease violations, the latest of a series of cases against prominent activists that critics say are aimed at crushing dissent in the city.

Jimmy Lai, who was arrested during a crackdown on the city's pro-democracy movement following widespread protests in 2019 and under the National Security Law imposed by Beijing, was also fined 2 million Hong Kong dollars ($257,000).

His media company, Next Digital, published the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily. The publication was forced to close following the arrests of its top executives, editors and journalists last year.

In October, Lai was found guilty of fraud for subletting part of the office space to a secretarial firm, which was also controlled by him, between 2016 and 2020. The second fraud count was for letting the same firm use the media outlet’s office space in an alleged breach of lease agreements from 1998 to 2015.

The court at that time ruled the moves had violated lease agreements with the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corp. and that Lai had hidden the fact that the company was occupying space in the building.

Handing down the sentences on Saturday, Judge Stanley Chan said the violations, which he called “organized and planned,” occurred over two decades and that Lai had used his media organization as “an umbrella of protection.”

He said Lai did not feel guilty about the moves, so there was no basis for the court to reduce his jail term.

Lai’s former colleague Wong Wai-keung, who was convicted on a single charge of fraud over the case, must serve 21 months in jail, Chan added.

Lai's legal team earlier asked the United Nations to investigate his imprisonment and multiple criminal charges as “legal harassment” to punish him for speaking out. The tycoon was previously sentenced to 20 months in jail for his role in unauthorized assemblies.

His national security trial, initially scheduled to begin on Dec. 1, was postponed after Hong Kong leader John Lee asked China to effectively block him from hiring a British defense lawyer. If convicted, Lai faces up to life imprisonment.

The enactment of the security law has led to the arrests of many prominent democracy activists in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to China’s rule in 1997.

It has also damaged faith in the future of the international financial hub, with increasing numbers of young professionals responding to the shrinking freedoms by moving abroad.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Security Reviews of Foreign Tech Are Going Wide. The Details Matter.

    A recent U.S. decision to block a Cuba-U.S. submarine cable articulates a clearer rationale than Trump-era fumbles with TikTok and Huawei, writes Justin Sherman.

  • COVID-19 cases spread in China after government eases restrictions

    China began implementing a more relaxed version of its strict "zero COVID" policy on Thursday amid steps to restore normal life, but also trepidation over a possible broader outbreak once controls are eased.

  • Red Cross visits POWs held by Russia and Ukraine, commends progress

    The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) gained access to both Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war last week and more visits are planned in what it described in a Thursday statement as "important progress". Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the Geneva-based body has reached hundreds of prisoners on both sides. "My expectation is that these visits lead to more regular access to all prisoners of war," the statement cited ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric as saying.

  • Frustration in Romania and Bulgaria after Schengen rejection

    After more than 10 years waiting to be admitted into the Schengen zone, Bulgaria and Romania were once more turned away after two EU countries vetoed their admission.

  • Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

    Zhu, who joined Tesla in 2014 and is heading Tesla's Asia Pacific operations, is in Austin this week. Giga Texas, which opened earlier this year, makes the Model Y and will produce Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck.

  • Analysis-Macron's mixed messages on Ukraine unnerve some Western allies

    When NATO's 30 foreign ministers met in Bucharest in November to map out further aid plans for Ukraine and regional players under pressure from Russia, there was a notable ministerial absence: France. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna was with President Emmanuel Macron on a state visit to the United States, although U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken managed to make it to Bucharest. For European allies, especially eastern states closer to the front lines, it was one more reason to fret about French policy on Ukraine and whether it is a weak link in the Western alliance that has been bolstering Kyiv against Russia's invasion.

  • China missed growth target for first time by some margin

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down one major theme this week in markets: the China reopening.

  • COVID cases up again in Pennsylvania. These 6 counties are at CDC’s high community level

    The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 13,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Tuesday.

  • Stolen data of 600,000 Indians sold on bot markets so far - study

    Around five million people globally have had their data stolen and sold on the bot market till date, of which 600,000 are from India, making it the worst affected country, according to one of the world's largest VPN serice providers NordVPN. Bot markets are used by hackers to sell stolen data from victims' devices with bot malware. The study by NordVPN, of Lithuania's Nord Security, said the stolen data included user logins, cookies, digital fingerprints, screenshots and other information, with the average price for the digital identity of a person pegged at 490 Indian rupees($5.95).

  • China's CATL to provide EV batteries for Honda starting in 2024

    Honda Motor Co said on Thursday that Chinese battery giant CATL would supply batteries for seven years for its electric vehicles (EV) in China. The Japanese automaker said the Chinese firm would provide 123 GWh worth of batteries starting in 2024 through 2030 for the Honda's e:N Series. Honda said at that time it would launch its first EV with a CATL battery in China in 2022 and would expand the partnership with stable EV battery supply globally in the future.

  • ‘NOW’S THE TIME’: Stock up on guns and ammo, firearm group tells Oregon residents as legal battle rages on

    Oregon residents continue to stock up on firearms after a judge temporarily blocked a strict new gun control law from taking effect, but the future is still uncertain.

  • Exxon, Chevron and rest of Big Oil ‘greenwash’ climate efforts and plan to pump more, Democrats say in new report

    Big Oil has little intention to drop atmosphere-warming fuels for more solar, wind, hydrogen and other alternatives despite "greenwashing," Democrats charge.

  • Iran executes first known prisoner arrested in protests

    Iran said Thursday it executed a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country's ongoing nationwide protests, the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran. The execution of Mohsen Shekari comes as other detainees also face the possibility of the death penalty for their involvement in the protests, which began in mid-September, first as an outcry against Iran's morality police.

  • New Zealand PM Ardern says China has become 'more assertive'

    Reflecting on her five years as New Zealand's leader, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said China has undoubtedly become more assertive in the region over that time, but cautioned that building relationships with small Pacific nations shouldn't become a game of one-upmanship. In a joint interview Thursday with The Associated Press and the Australian Associated Press, Ardern said China has changed in recent years under President Xi Jinping. “I think if I stand back and look at the region as a whole and some of the changes that we’ve seen within our region, you do see a more assertive China,” Ardern said.

  • Vietnamese EV maker VinFast files US IPO, selects T-Mobile as internet provider

    Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S., according to a news release on Tuesday. The news comes after the company — which has drawn comparisons to Elon Musk’s Tesla — shipped 999 units of its VF 8 model to California to mark its global expansion. Citigroup Global Markets, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan Securities and Morgan Stanley are the lead bankers on the offering, Bloomberg reported.

  • U.S. automakers facing ‘a nightmare’ in China, analyst says

    Wedbush Senior Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the EV and auto market in China, secular growth trend for electric vehicles, and promising auto stocks.

  • Ukraines Security Service of Ukraine serves notice of suspicion to rector of UOC-MP Pochaiv Theological Seminary in Ternopil

    The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has served a notice of suspicion to the rector of the Pochaiv Theological Seminary of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), who was engaged in anti-Ukrainian activities.

  • FTX Revival Proposal Supported by Sam Bankman-Fried Lifts FTT Token

    Sam Bankman-Fried came out in support of crypto influencer Ran Neuner's FTX revival idea, sending the exchange's battered FTT tokens higher.

  • U.S. says China seeks stabilized relations with Washington, in short term

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and push back in Asia to its assertive diplomacy, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday. Frustrations over China's strict COVID-19 protocols boiled over into widespread protests last month, the biggest show of public discontent since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012. Campbell said those issues, coupled with the fact that China had antagonized many of its neighbors, meant it was interested in more predictable ties with Washington in the "short term."

  • Want to own Twitter’s kitchen equipment or office chairs? Here’s your chance

    As Elon Musk clears Twitter Inc.'s conference rooms to install beds for his workers, he is looking to make a buck on the office equipment that is no longer needed.