Pro-democracy protests rock Eswatini in southern Africa

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Pro-democracy activists in Eswatini, the southern African country previously known as Swaziland, have vowed to intensify demonstrations against the monarchy until it makes democratic reforms and unbans all opposition parties.

The small mountain kingdom has been rocked by pro-democracy demonstrations over the past three days and videos of people burning tires and barricading streets in the largest city, Manzini, and the central town of Matsapha have been circulating on social media.

King Mswati III, Africa's last remaining absolute monarch who has ruled the country for more than three decades, is accused by the demonstrators of human rights abuses and running a repressive government.

His family, including 15 wives, is accused of enjoying a lavish lifestyle while most of the country's 1.1 million people are impoverished, according to human rights groups.

Political parties were banned in the country in 1973 and are barred from participating in parliamentary elections.

The Eswatini government on Tuesday denied claims that the king had fled the country.

“His Majesty King Mswati III is in the country and continues to lead in working with the government to advance the kingdom’s goals,” acting prime minister Themba Masuku said in a statement.

He called for “calm, restraint and peace,” saying the government would update the nation on the government’s “interventions on the current situation.”

The demonstrators are demanding a democratic government that will serve the interests of the people, said Sakhile Nxumalo of the Swaziland Youth Congress, which is involved in the demonstrations.

“People want a democratic government where they can elect their own leaders, in particular, they want a republic so that the country can be led by a president,” said Nxumalo.

He claimed the army had been deployed by the royal family to attack protesters and quell the demonstrations.

“The people have said themselves that they are tired of feeding a certain family and making sure that a certain family is living through their blood,” Nxumalo posted on WhatsApp. “So now they have taken it to the streets.”

Matshapa's factories and workplaces have been brought to a standstill and demonstrators are demanding that all businesses belonging to the royal family must be seized or destroyed, he said.

The 16-nation regional bloc, the Southern African Development Community, known as SADC, should intervene in Eswatini, said Lucky Lukhele, a spokesman of the South Africa-based Swaziland Solidarity Network.

“While we stand by the people of Swaziland in this very difficult period, we wish to urge the international community once again to play a proactive role in minimizing casualties. The Swazi issue should now be the top priority of the SADC,” said Lukhele in a statement on Tuesday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Millions skipped church during pandemic. Will they return?

    With millions of people having stayed home from places of worship during the coronavirus pandemic, struggling congregations have one key question: How many of them will return? As the pandemic recedes in the United States and in-person services resume, worries of a deepening slide in attendance are universal. Smaller organizations with older congregations that struggled to adapt during the pandemic are in the greatest danger of a downward spiral from which they can’t recover, said the Rev. Gloria E. White-Hammond, lecturer at the Harvard Divinity School and co-pastor of a church in Boston.

  • Ted Cruz’s ‘Brazen Gaslighting’ Message Backfires Spectacularly On Twitter

    The Texas GOP senator's attempt to slam White House press secretary Jen Psaki didn't go well.

  • China's CanSino cuts ties with Brazil firm, halting vaccine licensing

    Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has canceled a request for emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics Inc after the laboratory cut ties with its Brazilian representative. The move follows a wave of scrutiny in Brazil of vaccine contracts negotiated by intermediaries, a common local practice. Federal prosecutors and Senate investigators are probing a deal for an Indian vaccine, with one senator accusing President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday of turning a blind eye to alleged irregularities.

  • ‘Utterly Deranged’ Trump Has Full Meltdown Over William Barr, Mitch McConnell

    The ex-president attacked his former attorney general and the Senate GOP leader, two key figures who enabled his agenda, calling them "spineless RINOs."

  • How Militants in Airtight Sealed Gaza Keep Making Rockets

    MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/GettyGAZA CITY—The bloody 11-day Israel-Hamas war last month brought one stunning revelation: Despite a formidable army and an airtight blockade on Gaza, Israeli security forces had failed to completely quash Hamas’ weapon development capabilities.While the blockade—which includes restrictions that start with the Red Sea and run through Sudan and Egypt—has succeeded in hindering Gaza’s civilian economy, militant groups including Hamas and Islamic Jihad claim to have successfull

  • Eritrean forces withdraw from key towns in Ethiopia's Tigray

    Soldiers from Eritrea have withdrawn from three key towns in Ethiopia’s Tigray region a day after Tigray fighters took control of the regional capital, Ethiopian forces retreated and Ethiopia’s government declared an immediate, unilateral cease-fire. Eritrean soldiers, accused by witnesses of some of the war’s worst atrocities, left the towns of Shire, Axum and Adwa but it was not immediately clear whether they had left other communities, where they were going, or whether the retreat was temporary. The information ministry of Eritrea, described by human rights groups as one of the world's most repressive countries, did not immediately respond to questions.

  • U.S. troops in Syria come under attack after strikes on militias

    There were no injuries and damage is being assessed, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto said.

  • North Koreans are heartbroken over an 'emaciated' Kim Jong Un, state media reports

    Kim Jong Un's recent weight loss is worrying people all over North Korea, a Pyongyang resident told tightly controlled state TV, reported Reuters.

  • Former FBI official says he believes Ivanka Trump may have perjured herself in her testimony to DC prosecutors

    Frank Figliuzzi's remarks came after Mother Jones published emails showing Ivanka Trump planning the 2017 inauguration, which she previously denied.

  • Trump Organization executives can't stomach prison time and may flip if faced with criminal charges, former EVP says

    Barbara Res worked with Allen Weisselberg and Matthew Calamari for almost 20 years. She said they may cooperate if they face criminal charges.

  • Neo-Confederate group membership includes politicians and military, leaked data shows

    The membership of the neo-Confederate group Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) has leaked, revealing that the organization boasts military officers, elected officials, public employees, and a national security expert. Several members are also loyal to the violent neo-Confederate group League of the South (LoS), as reported by The Guardian.

  • Revealed: neo-Confederate group includes military officers and politicians

    Leaked data shows other high-profile members have overlapping membership in more explicitly racist or violent groups Donald Trump supporters stand gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally in Wellington, Ohio, on Saturday. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Leaked membership data from the neo-Confederate Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) organization has revealed that the organization’s members include serving military officers, elected officials, public employees, and a national s

  • Ivanka Trump Reportedly ‘Prodded’ Donald Trump Into Clearing Out Protestors With Tear Gas Last Summer

    As historians start the process of sifting through the Trump administration and how it affects current events, a new book is shedding light on the influence Ivanka Trump had with her father during his presidency. Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta’s new book Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History […]

  • Editorial: Add to Chicago’s problems our defensive, irascible mayor

    Chicago voters knew they were getting someone tough in Lori Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor and early 2018 entrant to the mayor’s race. She yearned to take on Rahm Emanuel — his record, his backers, his money, his power. It wasn’t until he made the surprise announcement he would not seek reelection that the field of candidates blew open with the less brave — a half-dozen other mayoral ...

  • Colbert Burns Trump With Actual Clips From His Rambling, Incoherent Speech

    The "Late Show" host even broke out his lighter for the event.

  • Chris Wallace Accuses GOP Of Defunding Police In Testy Fox Interview

    "You and every other Republican voted against" the American Rescue Plan with $350 billion for local law enforcement, Wallace noted to GOP Rep. Jim Banks.

  • In a scarred Hong Kong, "beautiful things are gone"

    As documentary filmmaker Kiwi Chow walked through a pedestrian tunnel in Hong Kong on a recent day, he spotted a team of cleaners scraping off glue left by illegal ads and scrubbing the walls clean with mops. The next day, as he walked past, cleaners were removing the mosaic of notes, known in Hong Kong as "Lennon walls" after the original John Lennon Wall in communist-controlled Prague in the 1980s that was covered with graffiti, Beatles lyrics and messages of political grievance. The cleaners on that day in August 2019 told Chow that they needed to clear the tunnel wall and photograph it as proof of their work for their bosses.

  • Tigray's former rulers back in Mekelle, Ethiopian government declares ceasefire

    The former rulers of Ethiopia's Tigray region said on Monday they were back in control of the regional capital Mekelle after nearly eight months of fighting, and the government which ousted them declared a unilateral ceasefire with immediate effect. Residents in downtown Mekelle reported seeing rebel troops in the city for the first time since they were driven out by government forces in November, and several described scenes of jubilation in the streets. They followed recent reports of an escalation in fighting between government troops and the Tigray's former governing party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), outside Mekelle.

  • Trump's lawyer claims the former president won't be charged in the Manhattan's DA's first indictment

    The development comes as prosecutors told Trump Organization lawyers that they will proceed with charges unless convinced otherwise by Monday.

  • Former House Democrat posts meme appearing to allege 'Zionists did' 9/11

    A former Georgia House Democrat appeared to claim “Zionists” were behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks.