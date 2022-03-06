What Is Pro-Dex, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PDEX) Share Price Doing?

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQCM over the last few months, increasing to US$25.81 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$16.80. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Pro-Dex's current trading price of US$17.83 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Pro-Dex’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Pro-Dex worth?

Great news for investors – Pro-Dex is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 18.33x is currently well-below the industry average of 41.45x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Pro-Dex’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Pro-Dex generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Pro-Dex's earnings are expected to increase by 53%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since PDEX is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PDEX for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PDEX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you want to dive deeper into Pro-Dex, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've found that Pro-Dex has 4 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Pro-Dex, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

