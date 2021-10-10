Pro-EU rallies draw tens of thousands in Poland
Former Polish president Lech Walesa took part in the the pro-EU demonstration
Former Polish president Lech Walesa took part in the the pro-EU demonstration
Pedro Pardo/AFP via GettyTranscripts of newly released text messages between a crime boss and a deputy police chief have finally lifted the lid on the mystery of 43 students who went missing one night in southwestern Mexico.The messages indicate that the cops and the cartel worked together to capture, torture, and murder at least 38 of the 43 student teachers who went missing in September of 2014.The students had made the deadly mistake of commandeering several buses in order to drive to Mexico
The teen was eating at a sushi restaurant in Queens on Monday when the suspect put her in a chokehold, an NYPD spokesperson told Insider.
From intent to deceive to lining up improperly, Jim Harbaugh is taking exception with several things that Nebraska did wrong on Saturday.
Most black people think – “So what?” – about questioning the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby, John Barnes has claimed, as he said the unnamed royal accused of asking the question was “being realistic”.
Georgia returns to No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for the first time since 2008 after Alabama's loss to Texas A&M.
What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our prediction on the college football rankings after Week 6.
California took another step toward its goal of ridding the state of all gas-powered engines thanks to a new bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday.
It was a sloppy night for the Giants, and they had some regrets after being blown out by the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS.
Mark Cuban married his wife Tiffany in September 2002. The couple met at a gym in Dallas in 1997. The 'Shark Tank' star and his partner of almost 19 years have three children together.
Former President Donald Trump told his supporters at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, that his 2024 slogan will be "Make America Great Again, Again."
A woman from New Jersey has died after being attacked by a mugger in New York City.
Hudson Hamrick, of North Carolina, pleaded guilty to buying Amazon products and then returning cheaper ones over a period of several years.
While promoting her new book "You Got Anything Stronger?" Gabrielle Union said she had a long list of men she wanted to date after her 2006 divorce.
The pop star went out with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, wearing a baby tee, baggy jeans, and sneakers, with a 100% visible G-string thong.
The Cube Two X is the latest build in Nestron's Cube series, the Singaporean company's most popular lineup of smart prefab tiny homes.
Officials said they are investigating and that the cause of death is unknown.
Body camera footage shows Clifford Owensby, who is unable to walk, being forcibly dragged out of his vehicle and pulled along the street.
The FDA says the California-based company has not responded to multiple attempts to discuss the contamination.
Trump’s election nemesis refuses to shut up and take the former president’s abuse.
How much money do NBA referees make? Heres a look at salaries and more for NBA officials.