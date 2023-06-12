Pro-EU Upstart Party Secures Narrow Win in Montenegro Election

(Bloomberg) -- A nascent political group promising to modernize Montenegro and bring the Balkan nation closer to European Union membership scored a victory in a snap election.

Europe Now, a party founded less than a year ago and led by former Finance Minister Milojko Spajic, secured 23 seats in the 81-member parliament in Sunday’s vote, edging out the Democratic Party of Socialists, which claimed 22 seats, according to the Center for Monitoring and Research.

Spajic, 35, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. credit analyst, will need coalition partners to form a governing majority. Should he succeed, Spajic would follow in the footsteps of his ally Jakov Milatovic, a 36-year-old former banker who defeated Montenegro’s long-time leader Milo Djukanovic to win the nation’s presidency in an election in April.

President Milatovic may give Spajic a mandate to form a cabinet after officials results are out. The central election authority has yet to release its vote count.

Spajic ruled out partnering with the DPS, without naming possible coalition allies late on Sunday.

While serving as a finance minister in the government that collapsed in early 2022, Spajic oversaw a tax reform and an increase in public wages, despite criticism it could undermine state finances. He has vowed to keep up wage and pension hikes, while cutting the standard work week to 35 hours from 40 hours.

With almost three-quarters of the electorate supporting Montenegro’s bid to join the 27-nation EU, most mainstream parties campaigned on the promise to achieve that goal and to prop up a tourism-reliant economy.

Still, an alliance of conservative nationalists who favor ties with neighboring Serbia and Russia, won 13 parliament seats, followed by 11 seats for the pro-EU, anti-graft alliance led by caretaker Minister Dritan Abazovic.

Djukanovic remains a formidable force given his party’s legacy of helping restore Montenegro’s independence in 2006 with a split from former partner Serbia. He also secured the accession to NATO in 2017, overcoming resistance from Russia.

