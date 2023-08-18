Pro Football Hall of Fame, fans to finally settle lawsuit over NFL game canceled in 2016

In this Aug. 7, 2016, file photo, the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton is inspected before the NFL preseason Hall of Fame game was cancelled due to unsafe field conditions caused by the painted logo at midfield. Attorneys representing fans and the Hall of Fame have reached a preliminary $750,000 settlement in a federal class-action lawsuit over the cancellation.

It took seven years, but attorneys representing fans and the Pro Football Hall of Fame have reached a preliminary $750,000 settlement in a federal class-action lawsuit over the 2016 cancellation of an NFL exhibition game due to unsafe turf conditions in Tom Benson Stadium in Canton.

An estimated 3,580 fans who bought tickets and traveled to Stark County and declined to accept or weren't aware of the Hall of Fame's reimbursement offer can submit an online application for the cost of tickets and travel expenses.

Everyone seeking to be paid must submit proof to the settlement website that they held tickets for the Aug. 7, 2016, matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers.

Eligible members who don't provide documentation of travel expenses will get the cost of the ticket, which could be $250, plus a fixed travel cost amount of $300, according to settlement documents filed with the U.S. District Court in Cleveland.

Plaintiffs who submit documentation of travel expenses such as receipts are eligible for more: Up to $250 for the cost of the game ticket; up to $600 for airfare, train fare or bus fare; up to $289 a night for the hotel for up to two nights; and up to $100 on ground transportation from a nearby airport to Canton.

Those who drove their own vehicles can get 54 cents a mile round trip and up to $50 per parking. Under the settlement, the Pro Football Hall of Fame won't have to pay to cover food, beverages, entertainment, souvenirs, gifts, lost wages or vacation time or for emotional distress.

A court-appointed settlement administrator called CPT Group, based in Irvine, California, issued a news release this week inviting eligible fans to file claims by the deadline of Oct. 9 at the website: www.2016HallofFameGameClassAction.com.

Attorney fees over 2016 HOF game cancellation lawsuit

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has agreed to pay the $750,000, according to court filings.

U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko preliminarily approved paying out of that fund up to $100,000 for the costs of CPT notifying class members and administering the settlement. Attorneys for the plaintiffs Ahmed Ibrahim of AI Law in Newport Beach, California, and Romney Cullers of the Becker Law Firm in Elyria, stand to receive up to $187,500, which is 25% of the settlement amount., plus up to $100,000 to reimburse their expenses.

Carmelo Treviso, who said he bought tickets to the cancelled game and drove in from Wisconsin to watch the game with his son, stands to get up to $5,000 as the lead plaintiff.

It leaves at least $357,500 to pay the remaining claims. That would be an average of about $100 per person if all estimated 3,580 settlement class members filed. If the amount exceeds what's left in the settlement fund after the administration and other fees, claimants would be paid on a pro-rata basis. Any money left after all payouts would go to the Stark County Domestic Violence Project.

In their motion with the court filed in July, the plaintiff's attorneys, apparently in justifying their fees, said they had served the class members by getting the Hall of Fame to agree to pay more than it originally offered. That includes covering airfare and long-distance travel expenses, two nights of hotel stay rather than one, the cost of ground transportation from the airport and the actual cost of the tickets rather than just the face value.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame also offered a refund of pre-paid parking fees, four free tickets for admission to the Hall of Fame, the chance to buy tickets to a future Hall of Fame Game or enshrinement ceremony before the general public, tickets to that game or ceremony from 2018 to 2021 and other perks, according to a court document.

At least 19,658 of roughly 22,800 who bought tickets accepted the Hall's refund offer. They are not eligible to file a claim under the settlement.

One reason for the delay? Attorney Michael Avenatti wound up in prison

The attorneys also argued they stuck with the lengthy case, which was filed originally in California in August 2016 against the NFL by attorney Michael Avenatti.

Avenatti. who said he sought $35 million in damages from the Hall of Fame, achieved fame as the attorney for Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit in 2018 against then-President Donald Trump seeking to dissolve a confidentiality agreement to prevent her from airing her claims they had an affair. He attracted a following on the television interview circuit with his blunt comments about Trump, flirted with the idea of running for president and was the headline speaker at the Stark County Democratic Party dinner at Kent State Stark in October 2018.

Federal prosecutors later charged him with stealing millions from his clients including Daniels, trying to extort the apparel maker Nike and obstructing the Internal Revenue Service in collecting $3 million in payroll taxes.

A jury in 2020 in New York convicted him of the extortion for which he was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to wire fraud and obstructing the IRS. A federal judge in California sentenced Avenatti last year to 14 years in a federal prison and ordered him to pay $10.8 million in restitution.

Due to Avenatti's legal troubles, Boyko granted Avenatti's request in 2019 to withdraw as counsel for the plaintiffs in the Hall of Fame lawsuit. The court dismissed the NFL as a plaintiff in 2017.

In October 2020, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, contractor Welty Building Co. and several subcontractors reached a confidential settlement of the lawsuit the Hall filed against the contractors in 2018 over the turf conditions that led to the game's cancellation.

Final approval hearing set

Under the settlement hammered out in May, the plaintiffs would release their claims on the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And the Hall of Fame does not admit to any wrongdoing.

Payments of claims must be made within 14 days of final approval of the settlement and after all objections and appeals have been resolved. Class members on the settlement website can ask to be paid via PayPal, Venmo, Zelle or mailed a check.

Those who do nothing aren't eligible for the payout and lose their right to sue. Fans who held tickets to the cancelled games have the option of opting out of the settlement, not getting the settlement money and keeping their right to file their own lawsuit.

Anyone can also file an objection to any of the settlement terms and appear at a hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 17 to grant final approval of the settlement. The hearing will be at Howard M. Metzenbaum US Courthouse, 201 Superior Avenue in Cleveland, East Chambers - Room 328.

Reach Robert at robert.wang@cantonrep.com.

