Pro Football Hall of Fame, Meghan Markle celebrates her 38th birthday: 5 things to know this weekend

Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomes its newest class

As the NFL prepares to kick off its 100th season, several past greats will be honored Saturday in Canton, Ohio. The Pro Football Hall of Fame will welcome eight members in its 2019 class with an induction ceremony. Tight end Tony Gonzalez, safety Ed Reed, center Kevin Mawae and cornerbacks Champ Bailey and Ty Law all join as modern-era selections, while executive Gil Brandt and late owner Pat Bowlen were chosen as contributors, and safety Johnny Robinson was the senior selection.

Trump looking to fill Director of National Intelligence position

President Donald Trump's search for a new Director of National Intelligence will resume Saturday after Rep. John Ratcliffe withdrew his bid for the position. The announcement comes after Democrats and some Republicans raised questions about whether the Texas congressman exaggerated his work as a federal prosecutor of terrorism cases. Critics said the Ratcliffe incident underscores how poorly the Trump administration vets nominees, if they vet them at all. Last month, Trump announced that Dan Coats, a former Indiana senator who has held the job since early 2017, would leave office on Aug. 15.

2020 Democratic hopefuls flock to Nevada union event

Nineteen Democratic primary candidates will convene in Las Vegas on Saturday to speak at a forum organized by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union. Big names like former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will attempt to win the coveted endorsement of the country’s largest public employee labor union. The location of the forum is significant, too — Nevada is a crucial early-voting primary state.

Popular surfing beach closed after deadly cliff collapse

A popular surfing beach in Southern California remains closed Saturday after a cliff collapsed, sending tons of sandstone onto beachgoers and killing at least three people. A 30-foot-long slab of the cliff plunged onto the sand near Grandview Beach north of San Diego, a popular surf spot among locals and vacationers. Suburbs north of San Diego have contended with rising water levels in the Pacific Ocean, pressuring bluffs along the coast. Some bluffs are fortified with concrete walls to prevent multimillion-dollar homes from falling into the sea. The victims' names and ages were not immediately released.

A birthday fit for a duchess: Meghan turns 38

Meghan Markle will turn 38 on Sunday. The Duchess of Sussex likely plans to have a quiet birthday, celebrating at home with her husband, Prince Harry; some friends; and, of course, baby Archie. Last year, she rang in 37 at the wedding of Daisy Jenks and Charlie Van Straubenzee.

Contributing: Associated Press

