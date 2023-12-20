Pro golfer Jason Day, wife Ellie reportedly pay $3M for farm in Ellie's hometown of Lucas

Professional golfer Jason Day and his wife, Ellie, have reportedly purchased a 230-acre farm at 3159 Rider Road in Lucas in Monroe Township for $3 million, according to a property transfer in the Richland County Auditor's Office.

Ellie Day is from Lucas.

On Dec. 11, the property transferred from Baumberger Maplewood Farm LLC to Selah Pleasant Valley LLC.

While the Days' names are not listed on the property transfer, the grantee's address and tax billing address is listed as 4167 South Old 3C Highway, Westerville, the address where the Days currently reside, according to the Delaware County Auditor's website.

Jason Day tees off on the first hole at the Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples on Dec. 8. He and his wife, Ellie, reportedly have purchased property in Lucas for $3 million.

Days were married in Bellville in 2009

Jason and Ellie Harvey married in 2009 in Bellville.

The News Journal earlier wrote that Ellie had to compromise with Jason when it came to buying a house in Westerville to be closer to her family. She wanted about 60 acres. They settled on five.

"My dream of having a farm was shattered," she joked.

The Days have been dividing their time between Delaware, Ohio, and another house in Fort Worth, Texas.

"People have such a skewed view of the tour," Ellie said in a 2011 interview with the News Journal. "Our life is very different from someone else, but it's sooo boring. This story is going to be so lame. I'm going to school online or doing homework or watching Jason or doing the laundry or cooking, or we're watching movies."

Speculation of a golf course

Day has contracted with the Eilenfelds, a local farmer who has been renting the farmland for three years, with plans to plant it, a source told the News Journal.

The 8-parcel property includes a house, a pond, barns and tillable acreage. There is speculation Jason Day wants to build a golf course at the Lucas property.

The prior owners, Helen and her husband the late Terry Baumberger, who died March 8, owned Maplewood Farm since 1954. In addition, Terry had transformed the historic barn and surroundings into a wedding venue, which has been thriving since 2014.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

X (formerly Twitter): @LWhItmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Golfer Jason Day, wife Ellie reportedly buy Lucas farm for $3 million