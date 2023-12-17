Pro-growth climate policies are helping South Carolina farmers

Both Spartanburg and our Upstate sister city, Greenville, have seen massive investments in clean energy in recent years that have helped create new jobs and strengthen local economies. We are fortunate to have a leader like State Sen. Scott Talley leading the way in Columbia to advance common-sense conservation policies that are helping to not only protect our abundant natural resources, but also create a stronger and more economically diverse future for our communities.Similarly, smart, pro-growth climate policies out of Washington are helping South Carolina farmers like me reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions while strengthening our economic outlook. For example, the agricultural tax credits created by the Growing Climate Solutions Act are helping to incentivize use of climate-friendly farming practices while providing farmers with an additional, steady source of revenue.Farmers in the Palmetto State and nationwide should be thankful to Sen. Lindsey Graham for working to support bipartisan policies such as this one, which is not only helping to conserve, protect, and enrich vital farmlands, but is also strengthening our agricultural sector.

Graham and our entire congressional delegation should continue to support smart energy and climate policies that yield both environmental and economic benefits.

Jay Lester

Inman

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Bipartisan climate policies are helping SC farmers