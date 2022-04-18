Pro-Gun Group Argues Georgia's New Gun Law Could Be Dangerous

A national gun association believes Georgia’s new gun law, which allows some residents to carry a concealed handgun in public without a permit, could be dangerous for its citizens.

Phillip Smith, founder of the National African American Gun Association, told WSB-TV in Atlanta that he worries the law may allow people to purchase firearms without knowing enough about them.

“My fear is that you’ll have a lot more people buying guns that aren’t trained in the details of the gun. That’s my biggest fear,” Smith said.

SB 319, which supporters described as “constitutional carry,” was passed by the state legislature on April 1, and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill into law on Wednesday. The law doesn’t apply to minors or those who cannot own a handgun because of felony convictions.

Smith told WSB-TV he planned to keep an eye on the new legislation and how it will affect the Black community. A poll by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed that 70% of Georgia residents were opposed to allowing people without a license to carry guns. The poll was conducted before the legislation became law.

Other states, such as Wisconsin, South Carolina, Indiana and Nebraska, have enacted similar gun laws, according to CNN.

On April 11, President Joe Biden announced new gun rules, including a plan to eradicate “ghost guns,” or weapons without serial numbers. Biden’s administration is requiring the manufacturers of ghost guns to obtain licenses, run background checks and put serial numbers on each gun.

HuffPost has reached out to the National African American Gun Association for further comment.

The association, founded in 2015 to promote gun ownership rights in the Black community, has more than 30,000 members in more than 75 chapters nationwide, according to its website.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

