Pro-Iran commanders killed by drone strike in Baghdad

A security source said a drone fired three rockets at a 4X4 vehicle in the east Baghdad neighbourhood of Machtal - Status-6

A drone strike on Wednesday hit a vehicle in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, killing two commanders of a pro-Iran group, a security source and a group member said.

The attack comes as tensions soar, with the United States carrying out strikes on pro-Iran groups in Iraq and Syria amid the war in the Gaza Strip.

One of those killed was a commander of the Kataeb Hezbollah group in charge of military affairs in Syria, a member of the pro-Iran Iraqi group told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A security source also reported the deaths of two officials from the group, which has taken part in attacks on US forces in Iraq in the past.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the drone strike.

Rescuers and security forces gather around the vehicle hit by a drone strike - MURTAJA LATEEF/AFP via Getty Images

Vehicle targeted by airstrike undergoes an inspection on the scene - Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu via Getty Images

But it came nearly a week after the US struck 85 targets of Iranian and pro-Iranian forces at seven different sites in Iraq and neighbouring Syria.

Those strikes were in retaliation for an attack at the end of January on a base in Jordan that killed three US soldiers.

US and allied troops have been attacked more than 165 times in the Middle East since mid-October in a campaign waged by Iran-backed armed groups angered by US support for Israel in the war in Gaza.

Earlier a security source said the drone had fired three rockets at a 4X4 car in the east Baghdad neighbourhood of Machtal that targeted two officials from Kataeb Hezbollah.

Another security official had said the vehicle carried an official from Hashd al-Shaabi, a coalition of mainly pro-Iran paramilitaries now integrated into Iraq’s regular security forces.

An AFP photographer said security forces deployed in the neighbourhood, barring access to it after the attack.

The vehicle destroyed in a drone attack being removed from the scene - Ahmed Saad/Reuters

The Hashd al-Shaabi has said that 16 of its fighters were killed in Friday’s US strikes and 36 people wounded. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said at least 23 pro-Iranian fighters were killed in Syria.

“Targeting the Hashd al-Shaabi is playing with fire,” Faleh al-Fayyad, the group’s leader, warned on Sunday.

The US and Iraq have opened talks on the future of the US-led troop presence in January following a request by the Iraqi prime minister for a timetable for their withdrawal.

America has some 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq as part of an international coalition against the Islamic State group.

Its troops in Iraq are deployed at the invitation of Baghdad, but those in Syria are deployed in areas outside government control.

