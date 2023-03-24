Pro-Iranian forces in Syria warn they can respond to further U.S. strikes

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Pro-Iranian forces in Syria said in an online statement late Friday that they have a "long arm" to respond to further U.S. strikes on their positions, after tit-for-tat strikes in Syria over the last 24 hours.

The statement, signed by the Iranian Advisory Committee in Syria, said U.S. strikes had left several fighters dead and wounded, without specifying their nationality.

"We have the capability to respond if our centers and forces in Syria are targeted," the statement said.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Leslie Adler)