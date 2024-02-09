Pro-Israel demonstrators call for continued war with Hamas

Right-wing Israelis hold placards and photos of soldiers killed in Gaza at a protest outside the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, calling for the war against Hamas to continue until a decisive victory, on Thursday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Thousands of pro-Israel demonstrators turned out near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem on Thursday to protest a cease-fire and call for a "total defeat" of Hamas.

Demonstrators waved pictures of fallen soldiers and victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. Several demonstrators held signs that read "Qatar = Hamas, Hamas = Qatar," and "Qatar = Muslim Brotherhood."

The protest comes after officials for Qatar, the United States and Egypt on Wednesday arranged for a proposed cease-fire deal between Hamas and Israel. Hamas said it would release its hostages in exchange for a permanent cease-fire and a complete Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the proposal, describing it as "delusional" and an Israeli surrender.

Demonstrator Alon Pel, who showed up with his family Thursday, told the Jerusalem Post he believes Netanyahu will keep his pledge to continue the war until "total victory" is secured.

An Israeli man holds a placard warning that the "Release of terrorists will bring blood shed" during a protest outside the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Thursday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

The Pel family held a handwritten sign quoting the words of King David, "I have pursued my enemies, and destroyed them, and turned back not again until I had consumed them."

Rabbi Benny Kalmanzon, who lost a child in the war, said if Israel "gives in" to a deal, "there won't be any communities near the border and ... Each and every one of us will be a target."

A man holds a Trump 2024 flag at a protest outside the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, calling for the war against Hamas to continue until a decisive victory on Thursday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

Dedi Simchi, whose son was killed on Oct. 7, said Israel must not compromise on destroying Hamas.