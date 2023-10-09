Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protests held in New York

STORY: A protester named Joe at the pro-Israel rally said "this time there will be no mercy, no prisoners. Israel will give them what they deserve and that's what is going to happen."

At the pro-Palestinian demonstration, some carried banners saying "End U.S. aid" and "Resistance is not terrorism." On Saturday (October 7), New York Governor Kathy Hochul condemned plans for such demonstrations, saying they were "morally repugnant."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States will send multiple military ships and aircraft closer to Israel to show support. Washington believes Hamas' latest attack may have been motivated to disrupt a potential normalizing of Israel-Saudi Arabia ties.

Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns as the country suffered its bloodiest day in decades on Saturday. Israel battered Palestinians with air strikes in Gaza on Sunday, with hundreds reportedly killed on both sides. The spiraling violence threatens to start a major war in the Middle East.

The attack by Hamas launched at dawn on Saturday represented the biggest and deadliest incursion into Israel since Egypt and Syria launched a sudden assault in an effort to reclaim lost territory in the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago.