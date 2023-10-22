Pro-Israel protest in London calls for return of hostages

Members of the Jewish community are holding up posters of missing Israelis

A pro-Israel demonstration is taking place in London as part of calls for the safe return of hostages from Gaza.

Protesters in Trafalgar Square are holding up photos of those missing, with their names being read out from the steps of the National Gallery.

Security in the square is high with a significant police presence, a BBC reporter at the scene said.

Many in the crowd are chanting "bring them home" and clutching signs that say "release the hostages".

It comes a day after pro-Palestine protests took place in cities across the UK.

The Israel flag is visible across the event and a minute's silence, as well a group prayer, will follow speeches from MPs and leaders of the Jewish community.

The Israeli flag is prominent among demonstrators

Representatives from the Community Security Trust, a charity that works to protect the Jewish community, are also at the protest.

The president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, Marie van der Zyl, who has attended, said: "The world has got to see that these hostages were cruelly and barbarically taken, they have to be released.

"The world should put pressure on those who can have any influence to release these innocent hostages who have suffered unbearable trauma and torment, let the hostage comes home."

Communities Secretary Michael Gove urged Israel to "stand strong", adding "Britain stands with Israel".

Addressing demonstrators, he said: "There are no words to describe the suffering of families who have seen their relatives butchered in front of them and relatives who live in hope that those who were living peacefully in their homes just two weeks ago and are now in a Hamas dungeon should be freed."

'Let Eliya go!' reads one poster

