Pro-Israel rally pulls hundreds of supporters to downtown Bellevue
Hundreds of supporters filled the corners of downtown Bellevue for a Pro-Israel rally Monday night.
The shocking new war in Israel could affect oil and gasoline prices in 2024, along with President Biden's reelection odds.
Iran's involvement in the Israel-Hamas war will be key in determining how much it could impact oil prices.
Some attendees seemed to revel in the murder of innocents, while others justified the Hamas terrorist attack.
Several groups of hacktivists have targeted Israeli websites with floods of malicious traffic following a surprise land, sea and air attack launched against Israel by militant group Hamas on Saturday, which prompted Israel to declare war and retaliate. Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported Monday that since Saturday morning its website was down “due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us.” 🔴 The Jerusalem Post is currently experiencing downtime due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us since yesterday morning.
President Biden condemned Hamas’s attacks, which have killed at least 11 American citizens, calling it an “unprecedented and appalling assault.” U.S. military ships have moved closer to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the recent escalation.
The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise raid into Israel over the weekend, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands more that was likened to 9/11.
Israel’s defense minister has ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’s attacks over the weekend.
