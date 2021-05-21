Pro-Israel supporters hit with fireworks in violent clashes at New York's Times Square

Verity Bowman
·3 min read
Demonstrators hold Palestine and Syrian flags in support of Palestine in midtown Manhattan, New York City on May 18, 2021.&#xa0; - ANGELA WEISS&#xa0;/AFP
Fireworks were launched into a group of pro-Israel protesters in New York on Thursday night, as tensions remained high hours after a peace deal was announced between Israel and Hamas.

Terrified bystanders ran for cover as violent clashes broke out between the protesters in Times Square. Cries of “f---- Israel” could be heard over the commotion.

Video posted to social media shows a device being thrown at a crowd of people. According to witnesses, the area was thick with smoke and smelt of “burning chemicals”.

A bomb squad arrived on the scene following reports of a device described as a “60 second smoke generator”.

It was later revealed that the explosions had been caused by two commercial grade fireworks thrown from a car.

Pro Palestinian protesters face off with a group of Israel supporters and police in a violent clash in Times Square on May 20, 2021 in New York City - Spencer Platt&#xa0;/Getty Images North America&#xa0;
Supporters of the Palestinians march in New York Thursday, May 20, 2021. Israel and Hamas announced a cease-fire, ending a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill.&#xa0; - Craig Ruttle&#xa0;/AP
At least 19 people were arrested as police attempted to curb the skirmishes from both sides, while one person is currently being treated for burns.

An investigation is now being headed by the New York Police Department's Arson Squad.

Before moving to Times Square, the vehicles had driven through New York’s Diamond District - home to many Jewish businesses - shouting slurs against Jews and Israel.

Flags were snatched from the hands of protesters on both sides, with one pro-Palestinian supporter taken away in cuffs after fighting to retrieve his own. Photos show Israeli flags being set alight.

Projectiles and water bottles were thrown at the police officers as people pushed barriers to block traffic. The NYPD managed to break up the conflict by 7.20pm local time.

Supporters of Israel face off with pro Palestinian protesters and police in a violent clash in Times Square on May 20, 2021 in New York City - Spencer Platt&#xa0;/Getty Images North America&#xa0;
Pro Palestinian protesters face off with a group of Israel supporters and police in a violent clash in Times Square on May 20, 2021 in New York City - Spencer Platt&#xa0;/Getty Images North America&#xa0;
Protests have taken place in cities across the United States since violence broke out between Israel and Hamas 11 days ago.

Before the protests seen in New York, US President Joe Biden had welcomed a ceasefire announced by Israel and Hamas as a "genuine opportunity" for peace.

"I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress and I'm committed to working toward it," Mr Biden said at the White House, highlighting Egypt's role in brokering the truce.

He said he had spoken on Thursday with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Mr Biden, who has come under criticism from many within his own Democratic party for not pushing US ally Israel more publicly to call a ceasefire, touted his administration's "quiet, relentless diplomacy".

