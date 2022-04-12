  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pro-Kremlin Ukrainian politician thought to be Putin's pick for puppet leader arrested, Zelenskyy announced

Rebecca Cohen,John Haltiwanger
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Viktor Medvedchuk
    Ukrainian politician, lawyer and businessman
Viktor Medvedchuk
Viktor Medvedchuk was arrested Tuesday.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Pro-Putin Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk has been arrested, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Tuesday.

Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform — For Life party, had been on house arrest until he escaped in February.

He was thought to be Russia's top choice as a replacement for Zelenskyy to serve as their puppet ruler.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories