Pro-Kremlin Ukrainian politician thought to be Putin's pick for puppet leader arrested, Zelenskyy announced
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Viktor MedvedchukUkrainian politician, lawyer and businessman
Pro-Putin Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk has been arrested, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Tuesday.
Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform — For Life party, had been on house arrest until he escaped in February.
He was thought to be Russia's top choice as a replacement for Zelenskyy to serve as their puppet ruler.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Read the original article on Business Insider