Pro-Life Leaders Send Letter to Attorney General Garland Demanding Response to Pro-Abortion Terrorism

A coalition of pro-life organizations sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Thursday demanding action to address the recent wave of pro-abortion terrorism and intimidation.

In a letter organized by the non-profit CatholicVote, 25 pro-life leaders, mostly think tank presidents, called the Justice Department’s attention to the many attacks on pregnancy centers, churches, and even Supreme Court justices that have occurred since the Dobbs majority opinion leak last month.

“The relative silence from the Administration endangers Americans even more,” the letter read. “One extremist group is advocating for violence in response to the final Supreme Court decision on Dobbs,” the group said, invoking a recent statement from rogue pro-abortion militants who call themselves Janes Revenge promising to unleash a rampage of violence against pregnancy centers who don’t close their doors.

The group has taken credit for dozens of attacks in recent weeks in which pro-life pregnancy centers were firebombed, graffitied, and otherwise vandalized.

“Another group has published home addresses, and encouraged people to show up at Supreme Court Justices’ homes, churches, and their children’s schools in an attempt to coerce the Justices and influence their final decision,” the group wrote, referencing the radical activities of pro-abortion organization Ruth Sent Us in May.

The leaders also cited the attempted assassination of Justice Kavanaugh.

Last Wednesday, suspect Nicholas Roske arrived at Kavanaugh’s house in suburban Maryland armed with a gun and burglary tools. Roske told police he was there to kill the justice to prevent the overturning of Roe v. Wade. He also wanted to prevent the Court from loosening gun control restrictions, he told police after turning himself in.

Many of the pro-abortion assaults have also targeted Catholic congregations across the country, the letter noted.

“Since May 2020 over 130 incidents have occurred across 29 states and the District of Columbia at Catholic properties alone,” the letter read, citing a calculation from an incident tracker generated by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Some of these incidents have included arson, statues being beheaded, damaged, or desecrated, and gravestones being defaced with swastikas and anti-Catholic epithets.

Citing “18 U.S. Code § 247,” which assigns to the Attorney General the duty of investigating and prosecuting those who “do damage to religious property or participate in the obstruction of persons in the free exercise of religious beliefs,” the group implored Garland to issue a “prompt, comprehensive, and public response.”

So far, Garland has been silent on the threatening warning from Jane’s Revenge and the string of attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers. However, on Wednesday White House Assistant Press Secretary Alexandra LaManna told the Daily Wire that “violence and destruction of property have no place in our country under any circumstances, and the President denounces this.”

“We should all agree that actions like this are completely unacceptable regardless of our politics,” she said.

