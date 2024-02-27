'Pro life' and 'Pro IVF': After Alabama embryo ruling, Iowa republicans speak out

PELLA — U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks told Iowans at a “listening post” that she has been supportive of in vitro fertilization — even as she cautioned about the ethical questions that IVF poses.

“I have been supportive of IVF,” she said. “I am pro-life, but I also have (supported) exceptions (to abortion bans) for rape, incest, physical life of the mother. I’m supportive of contraception as well, too. So I think the Alabama decision is something that will probably go all the way through the court system to see if that is held up.”

Her answer Monday came as Miller-Meeks was pressed by Louise Esveld, a 71-year-old Pella resident and registered Democrat, who said the issue was important to her after watching family members go through IVF to become pregnant.

The topic has been thrust into the spotlight after the Alabama State Supreme Court recently ruled that embryos created through IVF should be legally treated as children.

The decision has had immediate ramifications in Alabama, where the state’s largest hospital has paused infertility treatments.

And in a year where debates over abortion are expected to help shape the 2024 election cycle, the issue has already taken center stage.

The Senate Republican campaign arm sent a memo to its candidates urging them to "clearly and concisely reject efforts by the government" to restrict in vitro fertilization, citing overwhelming voter support for the fertility treatment.

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, who was at the Iowa Capitol Monday filing paperwork to run for another term in Congress, told reporters there she supports IVF.

“I think it is the most pro-life thing we can be doing to help encourage women to become mothers,” she said. “And this is a process that I think we need to protect and make sure that it's available so that people can expand and grow their families.”

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, left, and U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, stand on stage during the Ashley's BBQ Bash fundraiser, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Hinson is among dozens of House Republicans who have co-sponsored the 2023-24 Life at Conception Act. That bill states that life begins at fertilization.

And although it includes language preventing “the prosecution of any woman for the death of her unborn child,” it does not spell out protections for fertility treatments.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a memo Monday pointing to the legislation and arguing that Republicans are more worried about saving face for voters than actually protecting IVF treatments.

"Their agenda is clear, they’re just worried it’s not popular," she wrote.

More: Iowa Legislature passes bill banning most abortions after about 6 week.

Hinson said she “will support any bill that we can get across the finish line that protects life,” though she said she did not know if that piece of proposed legislation would imperil IVF treatments.

“I don’t know. I think that that would be up to the courts to decide at that point, but I don't want to speculate,” she said. “I don't have a crystal ball, but I think Alabama might have some work to do to clarify their state law. But that's up to them how they choose to focus on that issue. What I can speak to is my value statement on life, which is that I will continue to support any bill that we can get across the finish line that helps support working families and helps people become parents.”

Iowa’s U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra has also signed on to the bill as a co-sponsor. A spokesperson for his office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Miller-Meeks supported the bill in the 2021-22 Congress, though she has not signed on as a co-sponsor to the current legislation.

U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn, who is in his first term, has not signed on as a co-sponsor of the current legislation.

“As a father of six, I’ll never have a more important title than ‘Dad,'" he said in a statement to the Des Moines Register. "I believe anyone who is hoping to start their family should absolutely have access to the tools to do so, including IVF, fertility treatments, or adoption.”

What do Iowa's U.S. senators think about protecting IVF treatments?

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said she similarly believes that fertilized embryos are "human life forms".

"They are. There’s no doubt about it," she told reporters following a recent town hall in Boone.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa speaks during a town hall in Boone, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

But she also said she supports IVF and expressed sympathy for those who had been accessing fertility treatments that are now sidelined by Alabama’s court case.

“That's a sticky issue now that they'll have to wrangle with,” she said. “But I believe in IVF. I do believe in birth control. I mean, there are so many different avenues being pro-life, but I do believe in life. And I'm sorry that they're in this situation.”

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley issued a statement after a request for comment from the Register, saying he is “a strong supporter of pro-family policies."

"Over the last 30 years, I’ve been a leader on adoption and foster care issues to help families start and grow," Grassley said. "IVF deserves legal protection, and I’m glad to see the Alabama legislature is working to ensure those protections are guaranteed."

Iowa legislators debate 'unborn person' legislation that potentially impact IVF

In the Iowa Legislature, a House committee has passed a pair of bills that define an "unborn person" as “an individual organism of the species homo sapiens from fertilization to live birth.”

House File 2575 would increase the penalties for terminating a pregnancy without of the consent of the pregnant person, while changing the language in the law from someone who “terminates a human pregnancy” to someone who “causes the death of an unborn person.”

House File 2518 allows Iowans to bring lawsuits over the “wrongful death of an unborn child,” and defines a fertilized embryo as an “unborn child.”

The Alabama ruling came in a court case in which two couples sued after their frozen embryos stored in liquid nitrogen were accidentally destroyed.

It’s not clear whether either Iowa bill will advance this year. House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, told reporters on Thursday he had not had a chance to study the Alabama Supreme Court ruling.

Register reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller contributed to this story.

Brianne Pfannenstiel is the chief politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at bpfann@dmreg.com or 515-284-8244. Follow her on Twitter at @brianneDMR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: After Alabama IVF ruling, Iowa's Republican congressmembers respond