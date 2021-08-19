Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Shareholders of Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 16% to AU$64.88 following its latest annual results. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of AU$68m and statutory earnings per share of AU$0.29. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Pro Medicus after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Pro Medicus' five analysts is for revenues of AU$93.2m in 2022, which would reflect a major 37% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 42% to AU$0.42. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of AU$96.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.44 in 2022. The analysts are less bullish than they were before these results, given the reduced revenue forecasts and the small dip in earnings per share expectations.

What's most unexpected is that the consensus price target rose 17% to AU$56.74, strongly implying the downgrade to forecasts is not expected to be more than a temporary blip. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Pro Medicus analyst has a price target of AU$62.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$51.61. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Pro Medicus' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 37% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 19% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 28% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Pro Medicus is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Pro Medicus. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Pro Medicus' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Pro Medicus going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

