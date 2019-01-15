Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (ASX:PPG) Is Trading At A 41.44% Discount

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (ASX:PPG) as an investment opportunity by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Pro-Pac Packaging by following the link below.

Step by step through the calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) A$13.50 A$16.50 A$23.40 A$25.48 A$27.74 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 8.89% Est @ 8.89% Present Value Discounted @ 10.8% A$12.18 A$13.44 A$17.20 A$16.91 A$16.61

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= AU$76m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.3%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 10.8%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$28m × (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (10.8% – 2.3%) = AU$334m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = AU$334m ÷ ( 1 + 10.8%)5 = AU$200m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$277m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of A$0.34. Compared to the current share price of A$0.20, the stock is quite undervalued at a 41% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Pro-Pac Packaging as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 10.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.104. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.