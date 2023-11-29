Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Gather Near Rockefeller Center Ahead of Tree Lighting
Demonstrators gathered outside the News Corp building in New York on Wednesday, November 29, ahead of the annual Rockefeller Center tree-lighting event.
Footage shows demonstrators and police outside the News Corp building on Wednesday evening.
Pro-Palestinian protesters were expected at the event but “no specific threats” were anticipated, according to NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell on Wednesday morning.
The protest was organized by Palestinian-led community organization Within Our Lifetime. Credit: Savva Tcherniavski via Storyful